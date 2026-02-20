Duke Faces Tall Task Against Michigan's Star Trio

After a dominant defensive performance against No. 20 Clemson Tigers, the Duke Blue Devils followed it with an impressive all-around effort at home against the Syracuse Orange.

Duke recorded its first 100-point game in ACC play this season — and its fourth overall — in a commanding win. Cameron Boozer led the way with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Evans added 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils received additional production from Patrick Ngongba, Nikolas Khamenia, and Cayden Boozer, all of whom scored in double figures. Ngongba finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in his second game back from injury, while Khamenia (14 points) and Boozer (12 points) provided efficient scoring off the bench.

As a team, Duke shot 38-of-61 (62.3%) from the field and 12-of-20 (60%) from three-point range. The Blue Devils also out-rebounded Syracuse 39-29 and dished out 21 assists compared to the Orange’s 10.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Now, Duke travels to Washington, D.C., for a marquee matchup against the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines present one of the most complete rosters in the country, anchored by three standout players who will test Duke on both ends of the floor.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) defends against Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg transferred from UAB after emerging as an NBA prospect and potential first-round draft pick last season. His decision to return to college and join Michigan has paid off.

Lendeborg leads the Wolverines in scoring at 14.4 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 30% from three-point range. He has helped guide Michigan to a 25-1 record.

At 6-foot-9, Lendeborg’s versatility sets him apart. He can guard multiple positions thanks to his quickness and length. He leads Michigan in steals (1.2 per game) and averages 1.5 blocks per contest. His ability to impact the game offensively and defensively makes him one of the toughest matchups Duke will face all season.

Aday Mara

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates a shot with forward Will Tschetter (42) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Feb. 8, 2026. Ohio State lost 82-61. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aday Mara has broken out at Michigan after spending two seasons at UCLA Bruins. The 7-foot-3 center is now viewed as a potential first-round NBA Draft pick.

Mara is averaging 11.2 points per game on an impressive 65% shooting from the field. He has also shown development as a perimeter shooter, converting 28% from three-point range. Most notably, Mara is one of the nation’s elite rim protectors, averaging 2.7 blocks per game — first in the Big Ten and fourth nationally.

His presence in the paint significantly alters opposing offenses and will challenge Duke’s ability to score inside.

Elliot Cadeau

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) shares a moment with Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Elliot Cadeau is a familiar name for Duke fans after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Now at Michigan, Cadeau has elevated his game.

During his time at North Carolina, Cadeau struggled with outside shooting, hitting just 18% from three as a freshman and 33% as a sophomore on limited attempts. This season, however, he is shooting 40% from beyond the arc on four attempts per game.

That improvement has transformed Michigan’s spacing. Defenders can no longer sag off Cadeau, which opens driving lanes and creates more opportunities for Lendeborg and Mara in the paint.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Duke enters its matchup with Michigan playing efficient, confident basketball, but the Wolverines present a different level of challenge. With Yaxel Lendeborg’s versatility, Aday Mara’s rim protection, and Elliot Cadeau’s improved perimeter shooting, Michigan combines balance, size, and defensive dominance.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.