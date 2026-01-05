Devastating Prediction Made for Zion Williamson Following 2025-26 Season

Former Duke basketball freshman sensation Zion Williamson has had an up-and-down first five and some change seasons in the NBA. After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, Williamson was deemed the league's next superstar. Due to constant injury woes and some off-the-court issues, that has never come into fruition.

The Blue Devil phenom has only played in 60 or more games in two of his first five seasons in the league. He's already missed time in 2025-26, as the star forward has only played in 20 of the Pelicans' 37 games this year due to a right hip adductor strain. Of a possible 447 regular season games since Williamson entered the NBA, he's appeared in just 234, making him available just 52% of the time.

We stick by this claim



When Zion Williamson is healthy and active, he is a top 5 talent in the world



Just hasn’t been nearly enough games



pic.twitter.com/IIvTZAPU1f — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) January 2, 2026

With the Pelicans in yet another rebuild season (currently 8-29 in last place in the Western Conference standings), one insider thinks the former top draft choice's time in New Orleans is officially up.

CBS Sports insider predicts Pelicans will waive Zion Williamson following season

Zion Williamson in the last 7 games:



26.3 PTS (64.4% FG)

6.4 REB

2.3 AST

29.0 PER (5th in the NBA) pic.twitter.com/VRNjsQzHwX — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 1, 2026

CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn is now predicting that New Orleans will waive Williamson following the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA campaign.

"Derik Queen has replaced Zion Williamson in New Orleans. While Williamson has played very well since returning from his latest injury, New Orleans can't justify paying a max salary for someone who's rarely healthy enough to contribute," Quinn said.

"Injuries suck... Over the summer, me putting in that work on my body, allows me if something does happen, it's not something that keeps me out for a super long time. I'm able to rehab at a faster but more efficient rare"



-- Zion Williamson on his quick return from injury pic.twitter.com/1C6LV1ZGAn — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) December 15, 2025

"The Pelicans will explore the trade market, sure, but when they find that any deal involving meaningful assets also comes with toxic salary, they'll determine that their best course is simply to waive Williamson."

Williamson is in the third year of a five-year, $197 million max contract extension he signed with the Pelicans, but some of its clauses are fairly unique, and the franchise implemented them due to the forward's lack of availability.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss extended time with a right adductor injury, sources tell ESPN. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. pic.twitter.com/NZtuinR4Qq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2025

Zion Williamson's contract clauses make waiving him make a lot more sense

Not only does Williamson's contract include a weight clause, meaning his weight has to stay below a certain number, but his salary is also non-guaranteed depending on the number of games he plays. The more games Williamson appears in, the bigger portion of the salary he makes. And so far, he's left a lot of money on the table.

"It's non-guaranteed, but can guarantee if he hits certain games-played triggers," Quinn later stated. "Of course, the Pelicans can simply bench him to ensure that money doesn't guarantee if they decide to go down this path. His injury history suggests there's a good chance they don't need to."

Throughout his career, Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists a game on 58.6% shooting from the field. When he's out there, he's dominant. But that's the problem.

The once beloved Duke Blue Devil could go down as one of the biggest "what-if?"'s in the history of the NBA. After coming into the league as a 280-pound elite athlete with unbelievable speed and scoring ability, all that has been cast aside due to Williamson's inability to stay on the court.

