Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 21

The Detroit Pistons are looking to make it five wins in a row when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Even while shorthanded due to suspensions, the Pistons upset the Knicks 126-111 on the road on Thursday. They’ve now won four straight and seven of their last eight games, with the lone loss shockingly coming against the Wizards as -16.5 favorites.

On the flip side, the Bulls have lost seven straight games and 10 of their last 11 after losing 110-101 at home to Toronto coming out of the break.

The Bulls opened the season with a 115-111 win over Detroit, but the Pistons got their revenge with home wins over Chicago in November and January.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Pistons vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -10.5 (-110)

Bulls +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: -485

Bulls: +370

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN DT, CHSN

Pistons record: 41-13

Bulls record: 24-32

Pistons vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Isaac Jones – questionable

Bobi Klintman – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Tolu Smith – questionable

Isaiah Stewart – out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Jaden Ivey – questionable

Yuki Kawamura – out

Mac McClung – out

Guerschon Yabusele – probable

Pistons vs. Bulls Player to Watch

Cade Cunningham, Shooting Guard, Detroit Pistons

Don’t look now, but Cade Cunningham might be making a run for MVP. The Pistons guard dropped 42 points on 17 of 34 shooting (5 of 11 from deep) against the Knicks on Thursday night, bringing him up to 25.7 points per game on the season.

He now ranks 12th in the league in that category and is second in the league with 9.7 assists per game.

Cunningham has a great opportunity for another showcase game against the lowly Bulls on Saturday night.

Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Bulls have been feisty at home this season. They’re just 9-19 on the road, but they’re 15-13 straight up at home, and 14-14 against the spread. That includes going 8-6 ATS as home underdogs, and they’re 18-14 ATS as underdogs in all situations.

The Pistons haven’t had a ton of trouble on the road, but they are just 8-11 ATS as road favorites, and 4-5 ATS when the spread was between -9 and -12.

Detroit may be able to sweep the road trip, but it won’t be by double digits.

Pick: Bulls +10.5 (-110)

