Social Media Reacts to Duke vs N.C. State
In this story:
Duke is coming of a dominant win against. the 11th ranked Virginia Caviliers on Saturday with a 77-51 victory. Isaiah Evans led the Blue Devils with 19 points on an impressive 7-11 shooting from the field and 5-9 from three. Cameron Boozer had 18 points with nine rebounds, but didnt have an efficent night with going 3-9 from the field and 1-4 from three point range.
Now the Blue Devils travel to play against N.C. State who are desprate for a win as they have lost its past two games against Virginia and an upset loss to Notre Dame, both on the road.
Lets see how Duke fans react to the Blue Devils game against the Wolf Pack.
1st Half
N.C. State would start the game in a 2-3 zone to try and slow down the Blue Devils high powered offense. However, Dame Sarr would start out hot going 2-2 from three point range while also grabing a team high three rebounds.
Isaiah Evans would then knock down two threes after N.C. State would gain mometum and Duke would take back the lead.
Cameron Boozer with a great play inside to get Darrion WIlliams into foul trouble with two fouls in the first half. Duke now leads 21-18.
Darren Harris hits a big three tow give the Blue Devils a 24-18 lead.
Cameron Boozer making his presence known in the paint and draw fouls, going 2-4 from the line so far.
Dame Sarr would continue his great scoring night, leading the Blue Devils with 14 points on 4-6 from the field and 3-5 from three. Nikolas Khamenia would hit a end of the half three to give the Blue Devils a 47-30 lead at halftime.
2nd Half
Duke would start out dominant to start the second half with six points, all in the paint.
Isaiah Evans would hit two three, giving the Blue Devils a 23 point lead with 15 minutes left in the game.
Cameron Boozer would completly take over in the second half. Taking over as the leader in points with a game high 26 on 8-10 shooting form the field, 1-2 from three, and 9-11 from the free throw line.
N.C. State would call a timeout with just over five minutes left in the game. Duke leads by 28 points after a Boozer tip-in.
Maliq Carr would throw a bullet to Cayden Boozer to give the Blue Devils a 30 point lead.
Duke would finish out the game with a 93-64 win and will come back home for a revenge game against North Carolina.
Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.