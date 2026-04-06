Dusty May Factored Duke Woes Into Final Four Decision-Making

The Final Four was played out on Saturday night, and it was painful enough for the Duke basketball program and its fans to watch, given the Blue Devils' absence after committing one of the most stunning collapses in the history of college basketball in the Elite Eight.

2-seed UConn, which charged back from a deficit once as large as 19 points on the Blue Devils , defeated 3-seed Illinois 71-62 to advance to the National Championship. 1-seed Michigan demolished 1-seed Arizona 91-73 to set the National Championship contest in stone.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As fans have grown accustomed to with the Duke program, no lead is safe in the NCAA Tournament. Against the Huskies, Jon Scheyer's club was up 15 points at the halftime break, held a 17-point lead with just over 17 minutes left, held an 11-point lead with under eight to go, and held a five-point lead with under two minutes to play. Duke still lost the game.

Michigan head coach Dusty May used the Blue Devils' mishap to his advantage in the Final Four, as he and the Wolverines will face Dan Hurley's Huskies in Monday's title game.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dusty May Thought of Duke Collapse in Second Half Against Arizona

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan's star forward, severely rolled his ankle in the first half after landing on a player's foot and had to be helped to the locker room. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his knee.

Despite the injury, Lendeborg did all he could in the second half, but clearly wasn't himself. He still knocked down two quick three-pointers, but the way he was moving indicated he wasn't anywhere near 100%.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) bites his jersey following a play in the first half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It can get a little sketchy to play through injuries like that, but head coach Dusty May told reporters postgame why Lendeborg still suited up.

"Well, apparently you guys missed the UConn-Duke game," May said. "...They were up 19, correct, in the second half? And who won?"

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May watches Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Arizona Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan was up 48-32 at halftime and went on to win by 18 points. Lendeborg finished with 11 points in 14 minutes.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

National Championship Will Hurt Duke Fans

This title game will specifically be hard for the Blue Devil faithful to watch, as the Blue Devils have already faced both UConn and Michigan.

The Huskies held two leads against Duke all game long: 2-0, and 73-72, the final tally.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke took down Michigan at Capital One Arena back in February, 68-63. Still, the Blue Devils are at home for the final game of the NCAA Tournament.