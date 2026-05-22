Duke Fans Don't Need To Worry About Latest Scheyer Development

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has become one of the best coaches in college basketball in his four years with the Blue Devils.

As the successor to Mike Krzyzewski, arguably the greatest coach in the history of college basketball, Scheyer has done about all he could've been asked to keep the Duke program at the forefront of college basketball and one of the most dominant brands in the sport.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scheyer is with the Blue Devils for the long haul as he looks to keep Duke among the most successful clubs in the country. He's done about all he can besides win a National Championship, so that will be next to cross off the list.

A recent development is an NBA franchise expressing interest in Scheyer for its new head coaching vacancy, but Duke fans don't have to worry about a Dan Hurley/Lakers situation.

Dallas Mavericks Interested in Hiring Jon Scheyer As Next Head Coach

Apr 10, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd talks with official Ed Malloy (7) during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After Masai Ujiri took over as the Mavericks' new President this month, he turned around and let go of head coach Jason Kidd, who was with the franchise for five seasons, bringing Dallas to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024.

Once Kidd was fired, it was reported that the Mavericks' front office would contact Scheyer.

Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney is expected to draw serious interest from the Mavericks after they parted ways with Jason Kidd, league sources told @ClutchPoints.



Dallas is also expected to reach out to Duke HC Jon Scheyer, but he is committed to his current position, sources said. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 20, 2026

"Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney is expected to draw serious interest from the Mavericks after they parted ways with Jason Kidd," NBA insider Brett Siegel said. "Dallas is also expected to reach out to Duke HC Jon Scheyer, but he is committed to his current position".

Siegel said it himself. Scheyer will remain with the Blue Devils despite NBA interest, so Duke fans don't have to worry about a disastrous scenario.

Scheyer's Resume With Duke

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through his first four years as a head coach, Scheyer hasn't gotten nearly as much credit as he deserves for the job he has done with the Blue Devils. He has kept Duke dominant in both the ACC and on a national scale, and it's only a matter of time before he delivers a sixth national title to Durham.

Scheyer has delivered three ACC Tournament titles in four seasons at the helm, including the last two ACC regular-season and tournament crowns. The Blue Devils have compiled a 36-2 record in league play over the last two seasons.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Granted, the ACC as a whole has been fairly lackluster over the last several years, but the Blue Devils have still sat atop the conference standings year in and year out with Scheyer leading the team.

Scheyer has gotten close to bringing a national title to Durham, but two stunning NCAA Tournament collapses in back-to-back years have kept him from securing it. In 2026, it was a massive collapse against UConn in the Elite Eight. In 2025, it was against Houston in the Final Four.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aside from the heartbreak, Scheyer has kept Duke as a heavyweight National Championship contender over the last few years. He has already brought the team to two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four, while making the Big Dance each season he has been the head man for Duke.

One of the reasons the Blue Devils are always ready to compete against the elite squads is that Scheyer always makes it a point of emphasis to schedule a grueling non-conference slate for his teams. Duke went 19-3 in Quadrant 1 games last season and 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke had arguably the toughest schedule and best resume in college hoops last season, and 2026-27 paves the way for similar results.

As it currently stands, Duke will face UConn, Michigan, and Gonzaga as part of its groundbreaking broadcast deal with Amazon, which allows the streaming service to broadcast three neutral-site, non-conference games for the Blue Devils each season.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke also inked a home-and-home agreement with Illinois, which will begin at Cameron Indoor Stadium next season. The Blue Devils will also compete in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Simply put, Scheyer has been nothing short of exceptional for the Duke program, and he deserves more credit as one of the best coaches in the country. Duke fans don't need to worry about him leaving for an NAB gig, at least right now.