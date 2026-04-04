Jon Scheyer Won't Let Elite Eight Collapse Define Duke's Season

It has been about a week since the 1-seed Duke Blue Devils suffered a catastrophic collapse to 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight. After the Blue Devils held a lead as large as 19 points in the first half, they folded to ultimately lose 73-72.

Throughout the second half, it felt like UConn was always going to make a push back, but no one could have predicted quite how the game would end. Duke inbounded the ball up 72-70 with 10 seconds to go, and Cayden Boozer attempted to float the ball over half-court to Patrick Ngongba.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

The ball was tipped into UConn's favor, eventually found Braylon Mullins, and the rest was history.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke Suffers Monumental Collapses in Back-to-Back Seasons

Against UConn, Duke held a 15-point lead at halftime, a 17-point lead with just under 17 to go, an 11-point lead with under eight to play, and a five-point lead with under two minutes left. It still found a way to lose the game.

Before the Blue Devils' fold, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held a lead of 15 points or more at the halftime break were 134-0.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This defeat comes on the heels of another Duke collapse, where it blew a 66-59 lead in the final minute and a half in last season's Final Four against Houston. The Blue Devils were outscored 11-1 across the final minute and change to fall to the Cougars.

Previously, NCAA Tournament teams that had a higher field goal percentage, more assists, more free throw attempts, more steals, and fewer turnovers than their opponent were 335-0.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Won't Let Collapse Define Season

The tragic loss will take time for the Duke program and its fans to heal from, but the reality is that it still had a vastly successful season. The Blue Devils won 35 games, took home the ACC regular-season and Tournament titles, and made the Elite Eight.

Duke also went 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponets this year, more wins over ranked opponents than any team in the sport and tied for the most wins over ranked teams in a single season in the AP Poll era.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ahead of the Final Four, Scheyer said he won't let the collapse define the Blue Devils' entire campaign.

"Well, I'm not shying away from the fact that there's some incredible heartbreak and disappointment when you lose the way we did on Sunday," Scheyer said.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, we've lost in two unimaginable ways the last two seasons. At the same time, we've been in back-to-back-to-back Elite Eights for the first time in 30-something years. We've had really good success in the tournament. It just hasn't ended with a win the way that we want."