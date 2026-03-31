Coach K on Duke Collapse: ‘I Could Not Sleep’
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The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils are dealing with unimaginable emotional hurt right now after undergoing arguably the most stunning collapse in the history of college basketball. The Blue Devils surrendered a lead as large as 19 points on 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight, losing in heartbreaking fashion in the final seconds.
Duke generated a lead as large as 19 points in the first half and entered the halftime locker room with a 44-29 lead. Before Sunday night, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament were 134-0 when leading by 15 or more at the break.
As most fans have seen by now, it was one miscue by freshman Cayden Boozer that cost the Blue Devils a second straight trip to the Final Four.
Duke had to inbound the ball and simply wait to get fouled, but Boozer tried to float a pass to Patrick Ngongba over half-court. The ball was tipped and eventually found Braylon Mullins, who nailed a three-pointer from the logo to give the Huskies a 73-72 lead and the eventual victory.
It's arguably the biggest collapse in the history of the NCAA Tournament, and Duke has now committed two of the sort in two consecutive tournaments.
Coach K Felt Emotional Pain After Duke Collapse
In his 42 seasons as Duke's head coach, Mike Krzyzewski dealt with his fair share of brutal losses. However, there likely wasn't one that reached the level of the 2026 Blue Devils in the Elite Eight, and even Krzyzewski himself might agree with that.
Coach K appeared on the Pat McAfee Show after the stunning defeat and shared how even he was having trouble dealing with the loss.
"I haven't coached for four years now, but...I could not fall asleep last night," Krzyzewski said. "I felt like I was part of that."
Duke Fans Everywhere Are Feeling the Pain
Krzyzewski just spoke for most die-hard Blue Devil fans around the nation in saying that the loss almost didn't feel real. A 15-point lead at half. A 17-point lead with just over 17 minutes to play. An 11-point lead with under eight to play. A five-point lead with under two to play. Still, it resulted in a horrible Duke loss.
UConn held two leads during the entirety of the 40 minutes: 2-0 and 73-72. It's one of the wildest games in the history of the NCAA Tournament, and that ending will live in infamy in the world of college basketball for decades to come.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.