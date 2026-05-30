Elite 2027 Wide Receiver Includes Duke in Top 4 Schools

The Duke Blue Devils are starting to see a few commitments come in from the 2027 recruiting class.

It's probably fair to say that head coach Manny Diaz and his staff deserve a solid 2027 recruiting class after the mayhem of a 2026 transfer portal cycle that the program went through.

Tony the Tiger dumps Frosted Flakes on Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, after a 42-39 win against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will host several premier recruits on official visits this weekend as they look to strengthen their 2027 recruiting efforts. The program has already seen a few commits verbalize their pledge to Durham this month.

Now, there is one premier 2027 wide receiver that has now included Duke in his top four schools.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah's (10) touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

2027 3-Star Wide Receiver Jonathan Dillon Includes Duke in Top 4 Schools

3-star 2027 wide receiver prospect has included Duke in the final four schools he is still considering, along with NC State, Florida State, and Rutgers. The Durham native attends Southern High School and is rated as the No. 607 overall player, No. 71 wide receiver, and No. 20 player out of the state of North Carolina, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings .

In April, 247Sports NC State Insider Michael Clark logged a crystal ball prediction for the Wolfpack to land Dillon. As an in-state recruit, it could very well be a two-horse race between NC State and the Blue Devils.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The 6'1", 175-pound wideout took an unofficial visit to Duke on March 7 and has an official visit scheduled with the program for June 12. Dillon has taken three official visits so far in his recruitment, to NC State, Rutgers, and Wake Forest.

Aside from the Blue Devils, Dillon also has an official visit scheduled with Virginia Tech for June 19.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon plays both quarterback and wide receiver at the high school level. According to X, the recruit threw for 1,994 yards and 20 touchdowns, rushed for 529 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught 11 passes for 237 yards.

Duke has yet to land a receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, potentially making Dillon a higher priority target going forward as an in-state guy.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke's 2026 WR Unit Looks Promising

Despite the loss of star wideout Cooper Barkate and Que'Sean Brown in the transfer portal, the Blue Devils have some promising additions at the wide receiver position in Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas.

The Duke football program is still riddled with question marks as it looks to retain its momentum from a 2025 ACC Championship.