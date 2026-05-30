4 Big-Time Recruits Duke Football Hosting This Weekend

As Duke fans everywhere know, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff had one heck of a rebuild job to go through this offseason.

After losing star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate to the transfer portal at the last minute, Diaz and Co. were sent into a spiral trying to put together any competitive roster they could.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are bringing in some solid additions as they attempt to defend their 2025 ACC Championship, but the program is still hosting several big names for official visits this weekend.

Let's look through a few of the premier recruits the Blue Devils will have on campus this weekend.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Parker Newman - TE

Parker Newman hails from Sevier County High School (TN) and is ranked as the No. 383 overall player, No. 20 tight end, and No. 16 player out of the state of Tennessee, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

The 4-star recruit committed to the Blue Devils on May 29, but holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Iowa, Cincinnati, and Tennessee, among others.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Rivals 4-star TE Parker Newman has committed to Duke😈



Read: https://t.co/kOs2mLKTSN pic.twitter.com/C05Gwagrxd — Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2026

Newman took an unofficial visit to Durham in March and to Tennessee in April. Duke will be the prospect's first official visit, but he has one scheduled with Penn State on June 5.

As Diaz and Co.'s newest commit, Duke now looks to keep him in town throughout his recruitment.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Kalib Spivey - DL

Kalib Spivey is a 3-star defensive line prospect out of Benjamin Russell High School (AL). The 6'2", 230-pound defensive front piece is ranked as the No. 561 overall player, No. 67 defensive lineman, and No. 21 player out of the state of Alabama according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Duke offered Spivey back in November, and this weekend will be his first official visit with the program. Spivey took an unofficial visit to Florida State on April 4, but Duke will be his first official visit. The recruit also has official visits scheduled with Georgia Tech (June 5), Clemson (June 12), and Maryland and Auburn on June 19.

Spivey also holds offers from programs such as Missouri, Miami, LSU, and Florida.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Alex Patton - CB

Alex Patton is another fresh Duke football commit, inking with the program on May 10. The 5'10", 165-pound corner is a 3-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 607 overall player, No. 61 cornerback, and No. 87 player out of Texas per 247Sports.

Patton committed to Duke before he took any official visits, though he took an unofficial to Florida State on April 4. The secondary prospect also has future official visits scheduled with Missouri (June 5) and Oklahoma State (June 12).

Patton holds offers from squads such as North Carolina, East Carolina, and UNLV.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mikel Stephen - RB

Mikel Stephen committed to the Blue Devils in April after unofficially visiting the program on March 28. The Madison Central High School (MS) athlete is ranked as the No. 1,106 overall player, No. 82 running back, and No. 28 player out of Mississippi, according to 247Sports.

Stephen has no more official visits currently scheduled, but has unofficially visited Florida State twice. The 5'10", 185-pound back holds offers from the likes of Missouri, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Florida, among others.