Elite 2028 EDGE Details Duke Offer

Since the college football transfer portal window closed, Duke head coach Manny Diaz has made high school recruiting the program’s top priority. Over the past month, the Blue Devils have made progress and extended offers to several top prospects in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles.

One of the prospects Duke most recently offered is a four-star EDGE and a top-80 overall prospect in the 2028 class, who, shortly after, spoke with Duke on SI about the Blue Devils and his overall recruitment.

3-Star 2028 EDGE Speaks On Duke Offer

On Feb. 2, Duke extended an offer to King Pitts, a four-star EDGE from Kapa’a High School in Kapa’a, Hawaii. He shared on X that the Blue Devils had offered him, writing, “Grateful to receive an offer from Duke.”

Pitts is a versatile prospect who can play off the edge, at tight end, or even along the offensive line at the college level. He’s established himself as one of the nation’s top recruits, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 75 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 9 EDGE, and the No. 1 prospect from Hawaii.

Shortly after receiving his offer from the Blue Devils, Pitts spoke with Duke on SI about the program, explaining that it’s a special school both athletically and academically, and that it means a lot to him that the coaching staff believes in him.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“Duke is a special place academically and athletically, so to know they believe in me and my potential means a lot,” Pitts told Duke on SI.

Although the Blue Devils haven’t been recruiting Pitts for long, when asked what has stood out to him about the program so far, the four-star EDGE noted that Duke’s culture and the coaching staff’s commitment to developing players on and off the field have caught his attention.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“I’d say the emphasis on development and culture stands out,” Pitts said. “The staff seems very detail-oriented and committed to developing guys on and off the field.”

Pitts has already racked up nearly 40 offers, and the Blue Devils will face competition from some of the nation’s top programs for him. Regarding what he’s looking for in a school, he explained that development, a strong relationship with the coaching staff, a strong culture, strong academics, and an environment that promotes growth will be key factors in his decision.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77), quarterback Darian Mensah (10) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Overall, I’m looking for a place that prioritizes development, both on and off the field,” Pitts said. “Strong relationships with the coaching staff, a program with a clear vision, and a culture of accountability are big for me. I also value academics and being in an environment where I can continue to grow as a person while competing at a high level.”

It’s still early in Pitts’ process, and there’s likely a long way to go before he makes a decision. Still, extending an offer to him at least opens the door to the possibility of the Blue Devils landing one of the top overall prospects in the 2028 class.