Duke Extends Offer to Explosive 2028 EDGE

Although Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff remain focused on the 2027 recruiting trail and continue to make progress with their top targets in the class, the Blue Devils have also been active on the 2028 recruiting trail as of late.

In the past few weeks, Duke has started targeting several talented prospects in the 2028 class, most recently extending an offer to a four-star EDGE and a top-60 overall player in the country.

Blue Devils Offer Four-Star 2028 EDGE

On Jan. 28, Duke extended an offer to Braxton Rein, a four-star EDGE from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He shared on X that the Blue Devils’ offer came after a conversation with defensive backs coach V’Angelo Bentley.

“I am blessed to announce that, after a great talk with [V’angelo Bentley], I have received an offer from Duke University,” Rein wrote.

Although he’s only a 2028 prospect, Rein has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top pass rushers. He’s coming off a strong sophomore season at Baylor, where he played both EDGE and tight end, earning MaxPreps’ 2025 First-Team Offense Sophomore All-American honors.

Rein’s recruitment has exploded since the start of the new year, as he has picked up 11 new offers, 10 of which came from Power Four schools, since Jan. 10. The Blue Devils are the 17th overall team to enter the race for the four-star EDGE, and he’d be an excellent addition to their 2027 class.

While Rein can play tight end at the next level, most recruiting sites project him as a pass rusher. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 52 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 7 EDGE, and the No. 2 prospect from Tennessee.

Several programs are pursuing Rein, and a few have already made progress in his recruitment. Alabama was the only team to host him on an unofficial visit during the 2025 season, and the young pass rusher has since expressed a strong interest in the Crimson Tide.

Along with Alabama, Reins’ home-state schools, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, are also very much in the mix for him, so Duke will have to make up a lot of ground in the coming months if the Blue Devils want a chance to land him.

Still, if Diaz and his staff can make a strong early impression on Rein and continue to make progress with him over the coming months, Duke should be well-positioned to compete for his commitment.