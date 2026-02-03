Duke Extends Offer to 3-Star 2027 Running Back

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are aiming to bring in a strong 2027 class, and the Blue Devils have recently been highly active on the recruiting trail, targeting and making progress with several of the nation’s top prospects.

Over the past month, Duke has sent out a flurry of offers to 2027 prospects, most recently to a three-star running back from Mississippi who would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils’ class.

Blue Devils Offer Top 2027 Running Back

On Jan. 30, Duke extended an offer to Mikel Stephen, a three-star running back from Madison Central High School in Madison, Mississippi. He shared on X that the Blue Devils' offer came after a conversation with running backs coach Rodney Freeman II and assistant general manager Preston Pehrson.

“After a great conversation with [Coach Freeman and Coach Pehrson,] I’m excited to announce I received an offer from [Duke Football],” Stephen wrote.

Stephen has received offers from over 12 Division I programs, and the Blue Devils are the third team to extend an offer to him since the start of the new year, joining Memphis and Kansas State.

He’s coming off a strong junior season at Madison Central, where, according to MaxPreps, he recorded 875 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Stephen has established himself as one of the top backs in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 549 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 46 running back, and the No. 17 prospect from Mississippi.

While Stephen’s recruitment remains wide open, a few programs have begun making progress with the three-star running back. Ole Miss has hosted him on multiple visits, and Oklahoma and Florida have also been actively pursuing him throughout his process.

Still, if the Blue Devils can make a strong early impression on Stephen and continue to make progress with him over the coming weeks, they should be in a solid position to compete for the Madison Central star.

Stephen is the sixth 2027 running back Duke has offered in the past month, joining three-starKenyon Norman, four-star Jayden Miles, four-star Isiah Rogers, and others.

It’s clear that Diaz and his staff are aiming to bring in at least one running back in the 2027 cycle. While the Blue Devils currently face an uphill battle to land him, a commitment from a prospect like Stephen would be a massive boost to Duke’s class.