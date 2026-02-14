Elite 2027 Wide Receiver Schedules Duke Official Visit

The 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focal point of the college football world over the past few months, and as it continues, programs across the country are starting to make significant progress with their top targets in the class.

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are firmly in the mix for several talented 2027 prospects, including a four-star wide receiver from South Carolina, who is scheduled to travel to Durham for an official visit (OV) with the Blue Devils in May.

Blue Devils to Host Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver on Official Visit

Earlier this month, Jaiden Kelly-Murray, a four-star wide receiver from Oceanside Colegiate Academy (OCA) in Summerville, South Carolina, announced on X that he will take an OV to Duke from May 29 to May 31.

Kelly-Murray has been one of Duke’s top targets throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, with the Blue Devils first offering in March 2025. He’s a talented wide receiver coming off a strong junior season at OCA, where, according to his X, he recorded 72 catches for 1,072 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 368 overall player in the country, the No. 53 wide receiver, and the No. 9 prospect in South Carolina.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The four-star wideout is expected to have a hectic spring. Kelly-Murray is scheduled to take unofficial visits with Illinois, Memphis, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Michigan State, and Wake Forest in March and April, followed by OVs with Duke, South Carolina, Illinois, and likely others in May and June.

Getting Kelly-Murray on campus in Durham for an OV is a crucial step in Duke’s pursuit of him, as it will allow Diaz and company to pitch him on the program and likely provide a significant boost to the Blue Devils’ standing in his recruitment.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

While Duke is in a strong position in Kelly-Murray’s recruitment, several programs are pursuing him, and the Blue Devils will face stiff competition to land the young wide receiver. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives South Carolina the best chance to land him at 67%, with Illinois and Florida also in the mix.

Still, if Duke can continue to make progress with Kelly-Murray over the next few months and impress him during his June OV, the Blue Devils should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall players in the 2027 class.