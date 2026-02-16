Duke to Host Talented 2027 Cornerback For Official Visit

Although the chaos of the January college football recruiting contact period is behind Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff, the Blue Devils have remained active on the high school recruiting trail in recent weeks.

Since the start of February, Duke has continued to make progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class, including a talented cornerback prospect who is scheduled to travel to Durham for an official visit (OV) with the Blue Devils in June.

2027 Cornerback Schedules Official Visit With Duke

Last week, Jacob Lee, a 2027 cornerback prospect from Cy Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, announced on X that he will be taking an OV with Duke from June 5–7, writing, “It’s official! Can’t wait to check out Durham!”

The Blue Devils haven’t been pursuing Lee for long, having only extended an offer to him on Jan. 20, but they have quickly emerged as a serious contender in his recruitment.

Getting Lee on campus in Durham is a key step in Duke’s pursuit of him, as it will allow the Blue Devils to strengthen their relationship with him, showcase the program’s facilities, and significantly improve their overall standing in his recruitment.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

As of today, Duke is one of seven FBS programs to have offered Lee, along with Miami (OH), Western Kentucky, UTEP, North Texas, New Mexico, and Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils are the only school to have scheduled him for an OV so far, putting them in a strong position to win his recruitment.

While Lee isn’t a blue-chip prospect and doesn’t hold a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s still a talented defensive back and would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils' 2027 class.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Lee is the fourth 2027 prospect to schedule an official visit with Duke this spring, joining four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr., who will travel to Durham on June 5; four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, who will travel to Durham on May 29; and three-star running back Mikel Stephen, who will also travel to Durham on May 29.

Although hosting a prospect on an OV doesn’t guarantee that Duke will land them, it does significantly improve the Blue Devils’ chances of winning their recruitment.

If Diaz and his staff can continue making progress with Lee in the coming months and impress him during his June OV, the Blue Devils should have a strong chance of landing the talented 2027 defensive back.