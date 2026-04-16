Duke Entering 2026 Campaign Riddled With Question Marks

After one of the most successful seasons in Duke football history in 2025, one where the Blue Devils won their first ACC Championship since 1989, 2026 is likely to be far different.

It all began with Duke undergoing arguably the most chaotic offseason of any team in college football. Just hours before the NCAA Transfer Portal entry window was set to close, former Duke starting quarterback Darian Mensah announced he would enter. This came a few weeks after Mensah publicly released a video saying he would return to Duke.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke filed a lawsuit against its former quarterback for breaching the terms of a two-year NIL contract signed between the two sides, but it was ultimately settled before it ever reached court.

Then, top wide receiver Cooper Barkate entered the portal along with Mensah. Both ended up transferring to Miami.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Duke Has Plenty of New Faces

After Mensah hit the portal at the very last second, this put head coach Manny Diaz and his staff in an extremely difficult position to find a replacement at quarterback. The Blue Devils were able to bring in transfer Walker Eget from San Jose State, who is expected to be the starter.

In 2025, the California native threw for 3,047 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Across his career, Eget has thrown for 5,551 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, completing 58.4% of his passes.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Obviously, Diaz and Co. brought in a slew of other transfers who are expected to impact, but the quarterback position is the most important one on the field, and Duke was knocked back quite a bit with Mensah's departure.

Nonetheless, the advanced metrics still view Duke as a middle-of-the-pack squad out of the ACC.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

ESPN SP+ Rankings Ink Duke in Middle of ACC

ESPN released its SP+ rankings of all 138 FBS teams. The four primary factors these rankings take into account are returning production, recent history, recent recruiting, and coaching change effects. Obviously, Duke did not endure a coaching change this offseason.

Duke came in at 44th in these rankings, slotted as the 10th-highest rated team out of the ACC. Despite the radical changes on that side of the ball, the Blue Devils actually ranked 19th nationally in offensive SP+. That number drops to 81st nationally in defensive SP+.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils likely won't have high expectations heading into 2026 despite coming off a conference title. It will be up to the newcomers to keep them at the top of the ACC.