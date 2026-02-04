Analyst Explains ‘Awful’ Situation Between Duke, Mensah

The legal battle between Duke University and star quarterback Darian Mensah took the world of college football by storm, and for good reason. The lawsuit filed by the school perfectly laid out exactly where the state of college athletics is currently.

After Mensah announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal just hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16, leaving the Duke program in utter shock, the university sued its former quarterback for breaching the terms of the NIL contract signed between the two sides.

Following the 2024 season, Mensah signed a two-year NIL deal with Duke worth an estimated $7.5 million. The deal specifically stated that Mensah was not allowed to enroll at another institution or play football for another program while it was active. The contract was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

So, even though Duke had a very solid argument for its suit against Mensah, it didn't really matter. The NCAA is passionate about not referring to its athletes as employees, and Duke was suing its former signal caller for leaving the football program.

As a result, Duke agreed to settle before the case's preliminary injunction hearing was even heard, and Mensah headed to Miami. The case turned out to be a defining moment for the lawlessness of college athletics and the meaninglessness of NIL contracts through the portal.

Danny Kanell Says What All Duke Fans Are Thinking

Despite the Blue Devils having contractually agreed to a deal with Mensah, mixed with Mensah formally announcing his return to Duke before entering the portal, none of that really matters at the end of the day. All Mensah had to do was change his mind, and that was good enough.

There's no structure to this NIL era of college sports, and Mensah's transfer sums up perfectly where the sport sits.

Former college quarterback Danny Kanell sounded off on the suit between Duke and Mensah on SiriusXM radio last week.

"This is awful for college football...[Duke] kind of threw in the white towel and said ‘well, we’re screwed.’ That's what that statement tells me," Kanell said.

Duke Was Put in an Impossible Spot

At the end of the day, there really was nothing Duke could do. Mensah wanted to leave, and Duke sued him for leaving the football program. The details of the contract essentially evaporated once Mensah was considered a student-athlete and not an employee.

When it's all said and done, the Duke football program has been set back quite a ways from the aspirations it had for the 2026 season just two weeks ago. It makes fans wonder how a team like Duke can compete in the long term at all.

Duke was willing to throw $4 million a year at a quarterback to give itself a chance to compete on a national scale, and it worked for a season. However, all it took was Miami resetting the market to make it all irrelevant and send the Blue Devils back to square one.

The current NIL era is chaotic, and rules have to be put into effect to make college athletics a better place again.

