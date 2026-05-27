3 Biggest Games on Duke Football's 2026 Schedule

Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program are looking to minimize the losses of star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, who both departed from the program for Miami at the last minute this offseason.

The Blue Devils are much more new of a squad than most originally thought they would be right after they won the 2025 ACC Championship, but with a coach like Diaz, who has been vastly successful through two seasons in Durham, there's no reason to believe he can't bring this program to relevance once again.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It isn't all that often that a reigning conference champion is practically viewed as irrelevant heading into the next campaign, but the NIL era of college sports made the Duke football program one of its biggest victims yet.

Nonetheless, there's still a path to success for the Blue Devils in 2026, but a few contests will have to go their way. Here are the three most important games on the 2026 slate, in no particular order.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

@ Illinois - September 12

Duke will face Illinois in the second week of the regular season with a chance to build some early momentum with some out-of-conference wins. The Blue Devils will kick the season off against Tulane prior to meeting the Fighting Illini.

The Blue Devils took on then-No. 11 Illinois at Wallace Wade Stadium in early September last year, seeking the same goal: to build momentum. Instead, Diaz and Co. were throttled by a score of 45-19.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Illinois doesn't have nearly the same expectations heading into 2026, giving the Blue Devils an opportunity to seal a Power Conference win early.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

@ Miami - November 14

This will be Duke's third-to-last game of the regular season, meaning it will likely have big-time ACC standing implications. But this is more about facing off against Mensah and Barkate, and hopefully getting revenge.

The Blue Devils will head to Coral Gables to face the Hurricanes, which is somewhat unfortunate, as Duke will not have its fan base when Mensah plays his former club.

Above any seeding implications, this is the perfect revenge game for Duke.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

vs. Clemson - November 20

This contest will come on the heels of Duke's road date with Miami and will assuredly have conference seeding implications this late in the season.

The Blue Devils took down the Tigers in a thriller on the road last season, and that win seemed to turn the regular season around. Clemson was probably the biggest disappointment in all of college football last season, and although it still isn't viewed as a heavyweight contender this time around, this late-season matchup will have meaning for Duke.