3 Biggest Games on Duke Football's 2026 Schedule
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Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program are looking to minimize the losses of star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, who both departed from the program for Miami at the last minute this offseason.
The Blue Devils are much more new of a squad than most originally thought they would be right after they won the 2025 ACC Championship, but with a coach like Diaz, who has been vastly successful through two seasons in Durham, there's no reason to believe he can't bring this program to relevance once again.
It isn't all that often that a reigning conference champion is practically viewed as irrelevant heading into the next campaign, but the NIL era of college sports made the Duke football program one of its biggest victims yet.
Nonetheless, there's still a path to success for the Blue Devils in 2026, but a few contests will have to go their way. Here are the three most important games on the 2026 slate, in no particular order.
@ Illinois - September 12
Duke will face Illinois in the second week of the regular season with a chance to build some early momentum with some out-of-conference wins. The Blue Devils will kick the season off against Tulane prior to meeting the Fighting Illini.
The Blue Devils took on then-No. 11 Illinois at Wallace Wade Stadium in early September last year, seeking the same goal: to build momentum. Instead, Diaz and Co. were throttled by a score of 45-19.
Illinois doesn't have nearly the same expectations heading into 2026, giving the Blue Devils an opportunity to seal a Power Conference win early.
@ Miami - November 14
This will be Duke's third-to-last game of the regular season, meaning it will likely have big-time ACC standing implications. But this is more about facing off against Mensah and Barkate, and hopefully getting revenge.
The Blue Devils will head to Coral Gables to face the Hurricanes, which is somewhat unfortunate, as Duke will not have its fan base when Mensah plays his former club.
Above any seeding implications, this is the perfect revenge game for Duke.
vs. Clemson - November 20
This contest will come on the heels of Duke's road date with Miami and will assuredly have conference seeding implications this late in the season.
The Blue Devils took down the Tigers in a thriller on the road last season, and that win seemed to turn the regular season around. Clemson was probably the biggest disappointment in all of college football last season, and although it still isn't viewed as a heavyweight contender this time around, this late-season matchup will have meaning for Duke.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine