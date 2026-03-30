3 Players Who Won't Be on Duke in 2026-27

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion for the second season in a row. Despite holding a lead as big as 19 points on 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight, the Blue Devils folded to ultimately fall 73-72.

With Duke up 72-70 with 10 seconds to go, all it needed to do was inbound the ball, break the trap, and wait to get fouled. Instead, freshman guard Cayden Boozer made a freshman mistake.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer attempted to float the ball to Patrick Ngongba, but it was tipped back in UConn's favor, and Braylon Mullins nailed a three-pointer from the logo to give the Huskies a 73-72 lead and the eventual win.

This offseason will be unique for Duke, as several players on the roster face intriguing decisions about returning to Durham, entering the NBA Draft, or transferring. Here are three Blue Devils who will not be back next season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) go for a loose ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer will win the National Player of the Year award after putting together one of the most dominant rookie seasons in recent memory. The 6'9" forward averaged 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.9% shooting from the field and 39.6% from three.

The star freshman tallied at least 13 points in every game this season and racked up 22 double-double efforts. Boozer went for 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists against UConn. He is a consensus top-three 2026 NBA Draft prospect.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans isn't a for-sure exit, but his NCAA Tournament performances likely raised his stock. Across the Blue Devils' four tournament games, the sophomore averaged 16.3 points on 49% shooting from the field and 9-of-28 (32.1%) shooting from three-point range.

At 6'6", Evans projects as a consistent 3-and-D wing at the next level, and enhanced his scoring arsenal by showing a prowess at attacking and finishing around the basket as a sophomore with the Blue Devils.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; IDuke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The North Carolina native is currently the No. 27 overall 2026 draft prospect accoring to CBS Sports.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Maliq Brown

Duke fans will be hurting to see Brown's collegiate career end in such an awful fashion. The senior was the embodiment of what it meant to play for Duke and established himself as one of the best all-around defenders in college basketball.

Brown has exhausted his college eligibility, but he ended on a high note with the Blue Devils. With Patrick Ngongba missing extended time late in the season due to foot soreness, Brown entered the starting lineup and was fantastic in his extended minutes.

Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) dunks near TCU Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through Duke's four tournament games, the 6'9" forward averaged 6.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks a game. Brown certainly boosted his draft stock down the stretch.