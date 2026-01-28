Duke Extends Offer to Dominant 2027 EDGE

While most of the news coming out of Duke’s football program has recently focused on the Darian Mensah transfer portal saga, Manny Diaz and his staff have kept their heads down and stayed active on the high school recruiting trail.

In the past few weeks, the Blue Devils have made progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class and have started pursuing several other elite prospects, including a recent offer to a four-star EDGE from Texas.

Blue Devils Offer Four-Star 2027 EDGE

On Jan. 22, Duke extended an offer to Brayden Booth, a four-star EDGE from South San Antonio High School in San Antonio, Texas. He shared on X that the Blue Devils' offer came after defensive coach Harland Bower visited his school to watch him work out.

“Thank you [Coach Bower] for stopping by today to watch me workout!” Booth wrote. “I am also extremely blessed to receive an offer from duke!”

Booth is one of the top pass rushers in the 2027 class and is being pursued by several schools. Duke was the 17th Division I program to offer him, joining Ole Miss, Texas Tech, UNC, and others.

Despite many programs actively pursuing Booth, no school has emerged as a leader in his recruitment, so Diaz and his staff should have plenty of time to make up ground with the four-star EDGE.

With Bower having already traveled to San Antonio to visit Booth at school, the Blue Devils likely have already made a strong early impression on him and have established themselves as a contender in his recruitment.

Booth is one of the top EDGE recruits in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 104 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 15 EDGE, and the No. 13 prospect in Texas.

He has the size, standing 6’5” and weighing 215 pounds, to play at the Power Four level and would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class. If Diaz and company want to land him, they should look to bring him to Durham for an official visit during his offseason to strengthen their standing in his recruitment.

As of now, Booth hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If Duke can continue to make progress with him in the coming weeks, the Blue Devils will likely be very much in the mix to land one of the top EDGEs in the 2027 cycle.

