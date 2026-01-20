Duke Extends Offer to Elite 2028 Wide Receiver

Now that the chaos of the 2026 transfer portal window is, for the most part, behind them, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are shifting their focus back to the high school recruiting trail as they continue to make progress with some of the top prospects in the country.

While the Blue Devils’ primary recruiting focus is the 2027 cycle, they have also started targeting several prospects in the 2028 cycle, recently extending an offer to a four-star wide receiver and top-70 recruit in the country.

Blue Devils Offer Four-Star 2028 Wide Receiver

On Jan. 8, Duke extended an offer to Jordan Gorham, a four-star wide receiver from Timberland High School in Saint Stephen, California. He shared that the Blue Devils had offered him on X, writing, “#AGTG Blessed to Receive a(n) Offer from Duke University.”

Gorham is only a sophomore at Timberland, but he’s already established himself as one of the nation’s top pass catchers. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 67 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 11 wide receiver, and the No. 1 prospect from South Carolina.

Duke is the ninth Power Four program to have offered Gorham, joining Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While several programs are actively pursuing Gorham, the Gamecocks have built an early lead in his recruitment. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives South Carolina a 52.2% chance of winning the four-star wide receiver’s recruitment, with Coastal Carolina, Florida, and Nebraska also firmly in the mix.

The good news for Duke is that with Gorham being a 2028 prospect, he’s likely not close to making a decision, so the Blue Devils have plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke’s offer comes relatively early in Gorham’s process, which should allow them to build a strong relationship with him before other programs get involved in his recruitment. The Blue Devils should bring him to Durham for a visit at some point this offseason to improve their standing with him.

It remains to be seen whether Gorham has any interest in Duke. Still, given that he’s from the area, the Blue Devils will have several opportunities to strengthen their relationship with him in the coming months.

While there’s still a long way to go before he announces his commitment, Duke’s offer at least opens the door to the possibility of the Blue Devils landing one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.