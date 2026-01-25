Blue Devils Offer 2 Florida Quarterbacks

This offseason, Duke and head coach Manny Diaz lost the top two quarterbacks on their depth chart as both Darian Mensah and Henry Belin IV transferred out of the program. In the wake of their departures, the Blue Devils have become highly active on the high school recruiting trail and are targeting several signal-callers in the 2027 cycle.

Since the start of January, Diaz and company have extended offers to seven 2027 quarterbacks, with Duke most recently offering a pair of three-star signal-callers from Florida.

Duke Offers Pair of Three-Star Florida Quarterbacks

On Jan. 23, Duke extended an offer to two three-star 2027 quarterback prospects from Florida: William Jackson from Evans High School in Orlando and Davin Davidson from Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Both quarterbacks are among the top prospects in Florida and would be fantastic additions to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at Jackson and Davidson, along with where Duke currently stands in their recruitment.

More on William Jackson

After a great conversation, I am extremely blessed and excited to receive an offer from Duke University! 🔵😈 Thank you @Coach_MannyDiaz, @coachbrewha, and @CoachMaxNorton for believing in me and giving me this opportunity! #DukeGang #BleedBlue 🏈🙏

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️… pic.twitter.com/5epIWrR2gs — William Jackson (@WillJacksonQB3) January 23, 2026

Jackson is a 6’4”, 196-pound quarterback prospect from Evans High School. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 586 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 40 quarterback, and the No. 63 prospect in Florida. Duke is the eighth Division I program and the fourth Power Four school to offer him, joining Arkansas, Pitt, and South Carolina.

While Jackson doesn’t have many offers, several programs are actively pursuing him. Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin recently reported that Arkansas, FAU, Iowa, Michigan State, UNC, and Wake Forest are the schools currently standing out in his recruitment.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke’s offer comes early in Jackson’s recruitment, giving Diaz and his staff plenty of time to make up ground with the three-star quarterback. If the Blue Devils make a strong early impression on him, they should be well-positioned to compete for his commitment.

More on Davin Davidson

Davidson is a 6’6”, 215-pound quarterback prospect from Cardinal Mooney High School. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 884 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 71 quarterback, and the No. 91 prospect in Florida.

Duke was the 14th Division I school and the ninth Power Four program to offer Davidson, joining Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Miami, NC State, UNC, Northwestern, and Wake Forest.

It’s still early in Davidson’s process, but Florida appears to be building an early lead, with the Gators hosting him on campus in Gainesville for a visit this weekend. The Blue Devils will have to make up ground if they want to land the three-star quarterback, but they should be able to establish themselves as a contender in his recruitment in the coming weeks.