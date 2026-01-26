Duke Targeting Top In-State 2027 Lineman

The college football offseason is officially here, and while fans may be bored, coaching staffs are not. The 2027 recruiting cycle is in full swing, and programs across the country are pursuing some of the top prospects in the class.

Over the past few weeks, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail, making progress with several prospects, including a four-star in-state defensive lineman.

Blue Devils Making Progress With Four-Star Defensive Lineman

Earlier this month, Duke extended an offer to Antwan McKoy, a four-star defensive lineman from Saint Pauls High School in Saint Pauls, North Carolina. He shared his Blue Devils offer on X, writing, “#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from [Duke Football].”

McKoy is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class and is being pursued by several of the nation’s top programs. Duke was the 15th Division I school to offer him, along with Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, and more.

Shortly after the Blue Devils offered him, Diaz and company brought McKoy to campus in Durham for their Junior Day on Jan. 11.

Following his Junior Day visit, McKoy spoke with Rivals’ Chad Simmons about the experience. He explained that he spent a lot of time with defensive line coaches Alex Devine and Gabe Infante and learned a lot from both. He also noted that Duke is now in contention for his recruitment.

“I learned a lot,” McKoy told Simmons. Coach Devine and Coach Infante spent the most time with me. Their message was to pick a school that fits me and to keep academics a priority. Duke is in the mix now.”

The 6’3”, 290-pound defensive lineman is coming off a strong junior season at Saint Pauls, where, according to MaxPreps, he recorded 39 tackles and 19 tackles for loss.

He’d be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class with Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 374 overall prospect nationally, the No. 43 defensive lineman, and the No. 15 prospect in North Carolina.

Although Duke appears to be in a good spot with McKoy, the Blue Devils will face competition from several other schools to land him. Georgia and South Carolina have established themselves as firm contenders in his recruitment, with both programs hosting him for unofficial visits this fall.

As of today, McKoy hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If the Blue Devils can continue making progress with him in the coming months, they should be in a strong position to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

