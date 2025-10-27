Where Duke and ACC’s Top Teams Stand After Week 9
The ACC continues to go through its twists and turns following another week of action. The Duke Blue Devils were on a bye this week, but there were still plenty of storylines and movement that occurred this past weekend.
Duke needed a few results to improve their chances of qualifying for the ACC Championship game in Charlotte later in December.
Here is a closer look at how the ACC standings materialized after Week 9, with most top-tier teams in the conference holding serve heading into next week. Let's take a look at where the contenders currently sit in the ACC.
1. Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0)
The Yellow Jackets continued their dominant 2025 run with a 41-16 win over the Syracuse Orange. The first 15 minutes was somewhat competitive, but Georgia Tech took over in the second quarter with 17 unanswered points.
Quarterback Haynes King played his game of the season from a passing perspective, completing 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Overall, the Yellow Jackets should feel pretty comfortable about their current status in the ACC. They can be penciled in as one of the teams playing in the ACC Championship.
2. Virginia (7-1, 4-0)
The Cavaliers were fortunate to come away with a win on Saturday over North Carolina, as they were outplayed for the majority of the game.
Quarterback Chandler Morris' performance was especially concerning, as the veteran signal caller completed 57.1% of his passes for 200 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Virginia may be undefeated in conference play, but sooner rather than later, that luck is going to run out against more formidable opponents.
3. Pittsburgh (6-2, 4-1)
The Panthers had the best offensive performance of any team in the ACC on Saturday, scoring 53 points against North Carolina State.
Pittsburgh has positioned itself well, but three of its final four games - two against ACC opponents - consist of Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Miami. That could be the Panthers' ultimate downfall in the ACC race.
4. Louisville (6-1, 3-1)
The Cardinals are a difficult team to gauge this season, as they beat Miami in Week 8, but then struggled at times against Boston College. Nonetheless, Louisville won and moves on to Week 10 with a strong position in the ACC.
However, if Miller Moss replicates his performance from Saturday through the rest of the season, the Cardinals will lose games that they should not.
5. SMU (5-3, 3-1)
The Mustangs entered this weekend as one of the last undefeated teams in ACC play this season. That run came to an end after falling to Wake Forest 13-12 on a last-second field goal.
SMU had ample opportunities to put the game away, as Wake Forest committed four turnovers, including two in the red zone.
Nonetheless, SMU coughed up a tremendous opportunity, and still have Miami and Louisville on the remaining slate of games.
6. Duke (4-3, 3-1)
It's been well-documented that the Blue Devils were on bye this week. Duke entered the bye week with a gut-wrenching loss to Georgia Tech in Week 8.
The Blue Devils have an outside track to one of the top two seeds in the ACC, but overall, Duke has the personnel and coaching staff to push for that position.
7. Miami (6-1, 2-1)
The Hurricanes have taken advantage of a light schedule, losing only one game so far this season, which came against Louisville in Week 8.
Miami continued that trend, defeating Stanford 42-7 after a dominant second-half performance. The Hurricanes most difficult game remaining is next week at SMU.
