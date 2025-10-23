Blue Devil Country

Week 9 ACC Upset Watch as Duke Takes a Break

With the Blue Devils on bye, which top competitors in the ACC could be upset in Week 9?

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are entering their second bye week in three weeks, which can be viewed as both a positive and a negative because of the circumstances.

Nonetheless, Duke has no control this week of its position in the ACC standings. Instead, the Blue Devils' players and coaching staff must watch and see what transpires this weekend. Will there be any results that alter the landscape of the conference standings?

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With three ACC teams on bye and not a ton of marquee matchups, is there any hope for Duke to gain ground with contending teams coughing up games this upcoming weekend?

Read to find out which matchups Duke should keep its eye on during this weekend's slate.

SMU Mustangs (5-2, 3-0) at Wake Forest Demon (4-2, 1-2)

Oct 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) runs with the ball during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This should be one of the close, competitive ACC matchups this upcoming weekend, and the result of this game has a tremendous impact on the conference.

SMU is currently tied in second place with Virginia. The Mustangs are coming off a comfortable victory over the Clemson Tigers, who were without starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wake Forest will most likely not compete for anything in 2025, but this is a team that pushed Georgia Tech to the brink in Week 6, as the Yellow Jackets escaped with a 30-29 win.

Wake Forest defeating SMU would be monumental for the Blue Devils' aspirations in challenging for the conference down the line.

Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 3-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-4, 0-2)

This game is far less likely to produce an upset, but the Cavaliers have shown vulnerabilities over the last two weeks, winning by a combined five points during that span. Those two results came against Louisville and Washington State.

Virginia's offense is heavily predicated on the rushing attack, as running backs J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee have accounted for 13 combined touchdowns on the ground.

Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) fumbles the ball after a hit by Washington State Cougars safety Cale Reeder (25) in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Quarterback Chandler Morris is not a lethal passer through the air, throwing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

As for North Carolina, the Tar Heels have been disappointing after hiring Bill Belichick. North Carolina has losses of 34, 25, and 28 points this season.

Quarterback Gio Lopez has been one of the worst players at his position this season, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) evades tackle by California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) in the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels path to victory entails an ugly, low-scoring affair, which can be derailed quickly if North Carolina falls behind early.

As mentioned, this is not likely to produce an upset, but it's far likelier than some of the other games in the ACC.

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.