Week 9 ACC Upset Watch as Duke Takes a Break
The Duke Blue Devils are entering their second bye week in three weeks, which can be viewed as both a positive and a negative because of the circumstances.
Nonetheless, Duke has no control this week of its position in the ACC standings. Instead, the Blue Devils' players and coaching staff must watch and see what transpires this weekend. Will there be any results that alter the landscape of the conference standings?
With three ACC teams on bye and not a ton of marquee matchups, is there any hope for Duke to gain ground with contending teams coughing up games this upcoming weekend?
Read to find out which matchups Duke should keep its eye on during this weekend's slate.
SMU Mustangs (5-2, 3-0) at Wake Forest Demon (4-2, 1-2)
This should be one of the close, competitive ACC matchups this upcoming weekend, and the result of this game has a tremendous impact on the conference.
SMU is currently tied in second place with Virginia. The Mustangs are coming off a comfortable victory over the Clemson Tigers, who were without starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Wake Forest will most likely not compete for anything in 2025, but this is a team that pushed Georgia Tech to the brink in Week 6, as the Yellow Jackets escaped with a 30-29 win.
Wake Forest defeating SMU would be monumental for the Blue Devils' aspirations in challenging for the conference down the line.
Virginia Cavaliers (6-1, 3-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-4, 0-2)
This game is far less likely to produce an upset, but the Cavaliers have shown vulnerabilities over the last two weeks, winning by a combined five points during that span. Those two results came against Louisville and Washington State.
Virginia's offense is heavily predicated on the rushing attack, as running backs J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee have accounted for 13 combined touchdowns on the ground.
Quarterback Chandler Morris is not a lethal passer through the air, throwing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
As for North Carolina, the Tar Heels have been disappointing after hiring Bill Belichick. North Carolina has losses of 34, 25, and 28 points this season.
Quarterback Gio Lopez has been one of the worst players at his position this season, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Tar Heels path to victory entails an ugly, low-scoring affair, which can be derailed quickly if North Carolina falls behind early.
As mentioned, this is not likely to produce an upset, but it's far likelier than some of the other games in the ACC.
