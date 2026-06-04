Duke Football Adds Another Promising Piece to 2027 Haul

Third-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff reeled in their 13th 2027 pledge on Thursday afternoon, as Troup County High School (Ga.) running back Javarris Warner announced his commitment to the reigning ACC champion Blue Devils.

Warner, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound chiseled speedster who currently checks in as a three-star prospect and checked out the Blue Devils on an offical visit last weekend, initially committed to Cincinnati in late October but decommitted from the Bearcats back in April. This go-round, he chose Duke over fellow finalists LSU, South Carolina, and Stanford.

Duke football has landed a commitment from three-star 2027 running back Javarris Warner. He's the 13th Blue Devil pledge on the 2027 recruiting trail.



Warner hails from Georgia and chose Duke over LSU, South Carolina, and Stanford.😈🏈🦾

pic.twitter.com/D36LO643Lu — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) June 4, 2026

"I'm very excited," Warner, boasting a 4.0 GPA, explained to Georgia High School Sports Daily after putting on the Duke hat in revealing his decision. "You know, Duke had an All-American freshman running back last season [in Nate Sheppard], so I'm hoping they can do the same with me...

"Academics definitely [played] a big role. Football is going to end one day, so I would love to have a great education that I can rely on when I'm done playing football...I just feel like I can go up there, work hard, and everything will pay off — fast...[The decision] took a lot of pressure off my mind. I had a lot going on, a lot of thoughts in my head. I'm at peace now, so it's definitely going to help me play better. You know, a lot of things on mind: I'm locked in with Duke."

Caught up with 3⭐️ RB Javarris Warner (@JavarrisW112908) ‘27 he says “First man will NEVER tackle Me”



Warner also talks goals and the outlook for Troup County. pic.twitter.com/1Xr7KJjHo0 — Bacon Network (@baconnetworkllc) May 22, 2026

As things stand, ESPN ranks Warner No. 49 among running backs in the 2027 class. He appears at No. 798 overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Summary of 2027 Duke Football Recruiting Efforts

Prior to Javarris Warner's commitment, Diaz & Co.'s 2027 collection ranked No. 34 in the country, according to 247Sports. The Blue Devils, fresh off a 9-5 campaign in which Duke captured its first ACC title since 1989 before capping it off with a victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl, have now added six recruiting prizes to their 2027 collection within the past week alone.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Duke's class includes Warner and a dozen others: four-star tight end Parker Newman, three-star tight end Luke Karby, three-star athlete Lance Henderson, three-star offensive tackle Tyler Graham, three-star safety DJ Waluyn, three-star cornerback Alex Patton, three-star interior offensive lineman Skyler Smith, three-star running back Mikel Stephen, three-star linebacker Jack Baker, three-star linebacker Tripp Keller, three-star quarterback Aidan McPherson, and three-star edge King Kalama.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football recruiting news.