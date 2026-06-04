Duke Football Adds Another Promising Piece to 2027 Haul
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Third-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff reeled in their 13th 2027 pledge on Thursday afternoon, as Troup County High School (Ga.) running back Javarris Warner announced his commitment to the reigning ACC champion Blue Devils.
Warner, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound chiseled speedster who currently checks in as a three-star prospect and checked out the Blue Devils on an offical visit last weekend, initially committed to Cincinnati in late October but decommitted from the Bearcats back in April. This go-round, he chose Duke over fellow finalists LSU, South Carolina, and Stanford.
"I'm very excited," Warner, boasting a 4.0 GPA, explained to Georgia High School Sports Daily after putting on the Duke hat in revealing his decision. "You know, Duke had an All-American freshman running back last season [in Nate Sheppard], so I'm hoping they can do the same with me...
"Academics definitely [played] a big role. Football is going to end one day, so I would love to have a great education that I can rely on when I'm done playing football...I just feel like I can go up there, work hard, and everything will pay off — fast...[The decision] took a lot of pressure off my mind. I had a lot going on, a lot of thoughts in my head. I'm at peace now, so it's definitely going to help me play better. You know, a lot of things on mind: I'm locked in with Duke."
As things stand, ESPN ranks Warner No. 49 among running backs in the 2027 class. He appears at No. 798 overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Summary of 2027 Duke Football Recruiting Efforts
Prior to Javarris Warner's commitment, Diaz & Co.'s 2027 collection ranked No. 34 in the country, according to 247Sports. The Blue Devils, fresh off a 9-5 campaign in which Duke captured its first ACC title since 1989 before capping it off with a victory over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl, have now added six recruiting prizes to their 2027 collection within the past week alone.
Duke's class includes Warner and a dozen others: four-star tight end Parker Newman, three-star tight end Luke Karby, three-star athlete Lance Henderson, three-star offensive tackle Tyler Graham, three-star safety DJ Waluyn, three-star cornerback Alex Patton, three-star interior offensive lineman Skyler Smith, three-star running back Mikel Stephen, three-star linebacker Jack Baker, three-star linebacker Tripp Keller, three-star quarterback Aidan McPherson, and three-star edge King Kalama.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football recruiting news.
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD