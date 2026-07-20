Biggest Questions Duke Football Must Answer Before Week 1

The Duke Blue Devils are the reigning ACC champions in college football, wearing the honor proudly during the offseason. However, things will change when they host the Tulane Green Wave to kick off their season, as the transfer portal and NFL Draft put much of their roster into question.

Key starters on both sides of the ball either dramatically left the program through the portal (quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate) or took the next step in their careers for the NFL (offensive tackle Brian Parker II, cornerback Chandler Rivers, edge rusher Wesley Williams).

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has left Duke in an unknown space ahead of head coach Manny Diaz's third season in Durham. Let's view some of the biggest questions the Blue Devils must answer ahead of opening weekend in college football.

Is Walker Eget the Answer at Quarterback?

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Mensah left in the 11th hour, Diaz and the Blue Devils scrambled for a new starter, landing on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, a productive passer who flashed a big arm at times for the Spartans. However, he is unproven as a Power Four signal-caller. The ACC is a different animal than the Mountain West, with all due respect.

Eget must prove he is a reliable passer and game manager with a new crop of wide receivers. Thankfully, tight end Jeremiah Hasley and running back Nate Sheppard could provide ease for the sixth-year senior. An early test against a stingy Illinois defense could give Diaz and Duke an idea of what they'll get from Eget.

Will Duke's Defense Improve Their Overall Rankings?

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils may have made some big plays when it mattered most last season, but their defense gave up too many yards and points for anyone's liking. Duke ranked in the 90s in points per game and had the third-to-last passing defense by yards per game. That is unacceptable at any level and must be improved this season.

While talent retention was remarkable in terms of depth and a general starter perspective, some unproven players must step up. Thankfully, they have a linebacker room that is arguably the best in the ACC , thanks to standout Luke Mergott, and could lead the way as younger talents step up and provide discipline when the veterans cannot.

Do Blue Devils Have the Pass Rush To Win?

Sep 24, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on the turf before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Duke won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've taken some deep dives into the Blue Devils' pass rush, specifically their depth behind Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. last fall, and came away impressed overall. However, they are a fairly unproven group despite their ceilings and upside as edge defenders. The production profile is lacking across the board, and there are no true standouts in the room yet.

Bryce Davis, Duke's highest-ever rated recruit, will be the biggest X-factor of this unit. However, Tyshon Reed, Kevin O'Connor, and Kobe Smith are likely to provide a rotation early on until a true pass-rush duo is established. I'm not sure what expectations should be placed on Duke's edge rushers, but providing consistent production and quality impact is a fair start.