One Returning Player Ready To Become a Star for Duke
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The Duke Blue Devils face underwhelming expectations for the 2026 season after losing key starters to the transfer portal, including the controversial exit of star quarterback Darian Mensah, which led to a lawsuit but was later settled.
After winning the ACC last season, the Blue Devils are projected to be a middle-of-the-pack program in 2026 with uncertainty at key positions such as quarterback, the defensive front, wide receiver, and defensive back. However, it is a team that could be slept on again and make another charge while defending their conference title.
A Star Could Rise
For Duke to get back there, they'll need some players to become stars. One in particular, a former top recruit, has a chance to become one. Edge rusher Bryce Davis enters his sophomore season as the program's highest-rated recruit ever, being the No. 4 pass rusher in the 2025 recruiting class, which means expectations for the young defender are high.
Head coach Manny Diaz needs more standouts than ever this season. He could surely pull off another excellent coaching effort, securing Duke's first-ever three-year stretch of nine wins or more. He is certainly capable of doing what he did in 2024 by taking the Blue Devils, many didn't expect to win much, into one of the best in the ACC when all was said and done.
This year, his returning standouts on either side of the ball are a combination of running back Nate Sheppard, tight end Jeremiah Hasley, and linebacker Luke Mergott. While there was talent retention along the defensive front, almost none of them have starting experience at this level, including Davis.
Davis' Potential Stardom Could Catapult Duke
Davis has the prototypical size, athletic profile, and flashes you want from a true freshman and former top pass-rushing recruit. There were moments where he had glimpses of speed-to-power rushes, rip-dips to win the corner with speed and quickness, and enough flexibility to run his track and get underneath the shoulder pads of the offensive tackle.
While there wasn't much production from Davis to hang your hat on, the flashes were enticing and hopeful to the average Duke fan looking for a shred of excitement toward an unknown that is the Blue Devils' defensive front.
Seeing Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony ahead of him last fall, both of whom are now in the NFL, could be great teachers for what Davis could become.
Davis has immense potential to be a star in Durham. Should he become the force multiplier that he was seen as out of high school, it could take Duke's defense to a new level.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft