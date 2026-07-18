One Returning Player Ready To Become a Star for Duke

The Duke Blue Devils face underwhelming expectations for the 2026 season after losing key starters to the transfer portal, including the controversial exit of star quarterback Darian Mensah, which led to a lawsuit but was later settled.

After winning the ACC last season, the Blue Devils are projected to be a middle-of-the-pack program in 2026 with uncertainty at key positions such as quarterback, the defensive front, wide receiver, and defensive back. However, it is a team that could be slept on again and make another charge while defending their conference title.

A Star Could Rise

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Duke to get back there, they'll need some players to become stars. One in particular, a former top recruit , has a chance to become one. Edge rusher Bryce Davis enters his sophomore season as the program's highest-rated recruit ever, being the No. 4 pass rusher in the 2025 recruiting class, which means expectations for the young defender are high.

Head coach Manny Diaz needs more standouts than ever this season. He could surely pull off another excellent coaching effort, securing Duke's first-ever three-year stretch of nine wins or more. He is certainly capable of doing what he did in 2024 by taking the Blue Devils, many didn't expect to win much, into one of the best in the ACC when all was said and done.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, his returning standouts on either side of the ball are a combination of running back Nate Sheppard , tight end Jeremiah Hasley, and linebacker Luke Mergott. While there was talent retention along the defensive front, almost none of them have starting experience at this level, including Davis.

Davis' Potential Stardom Could Catapult Duke

Sep 24, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on the turf before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Duke won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis has the prototypical size, athletic profile, and flashes you want from a true freshman and former top pass-rushing recruit. There were moments where he had glimpses of speed-to-power rushes, rip-dips to win the corner with speed and quickness, and enough flexibility to run his track and get underneath the shoulder pads of the offensive tackle.

While there wasn't much production from Davis to hang your hat on, the flashes were enticing and hopeful to the average Duke fan looking for a shred of excitement toward an unknown that is the Blue Devils' defensive front.

Duke Sophomore EDGE Bryce Davis is in for a big year with the Blue Devils imo.



Strong anchor with quick and violent hands, look for him to take the next step as a pass rusher with more opportunities in 2026. pic.twitter.com/KoQrgwwzZ8 — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) June 28, 2026

Seeing Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony ahead of him last fall, both of whom are now in the NFL, could be great teachers for what Davis could become.

Davis has immense potential to be a star in Durham. Should he become the force multiplier that he was seen as out of high school, it could take Duke's defense to a new level.