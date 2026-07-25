3 Bold Predictions for Duke Football Fall Camp

Fall camp is days away, as the Duke Blue Devils prepare to defend their ACC championship as the kings of the conference. For a couple of generations, Duke fans have not seen their football program stand alone as conference champions, and now they'll get to see their favorite college team put their triumph to the test in an uncertain 2026.

Major losses from the transfer portal and NFL Draft have left Duke and head coach Manny Diaz searching for answers . While the portal did bring the program some experience and production on both sides of the ball, much of the roster remains unproven in key areas. Fall camp provides opportunities for others to step up, which is why I am going to share my three bold predictions for camp this summer.

Dan Mahan Has a Big Fall Camp, Inviting Interesting Regular Season Conversations

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget is expected to be the starting quarterback during fall camp and into the regular season. His production from past seasons at San Jose State and his abilities as a passer should help him secure the job almost right away—but what if he wasn't able to do so and another quarterback makes a challenging push for the starting job?

Mahan could be the future for Duke at quarterback. However, he makes sure to show Diaz that the future is almost certainly now in Durham, as he puts on a terrific display throughout camp and gives Eget a run for his money. While he may not win the starting job initially, one stretch of inconsistent play from Eget could get fans calling for the redshirt freshman.

Kyon Loud Becomes One Of Duke's Starting Quarterbacks

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke helmet of Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) with its slogan during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kimari Robinson and Landon Callahan seem to have the two outside cornerback spots written in stone; that same stone could be rewritten if someone proves to be an enarmouring piece to the defensive puzzle for coordinator Jonathan Patke. Fall camp provides an opportunity for players to rise and make a name for themselves, with one of them being FCS transfer Kyon Loud

Loud has the size, physicality, and closing speed you want in a cornerback. He was a key defender for Montana last fall, and his talent alone makes a strong case to see the field in 2026. That happens to be the case and then some, superseding one of the Blue Devils' outside defenders to earn the Week 1 starting spot against Tulane.

Manny Diaz's 2025 Recruiting Class Outpaces Itself

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What do I mean by "outpacing"? The 2025 Blue Devils recruiting class is filled with incredible talents that have already made an immediate impact, such as running back Nate Sheppard. However, that could soon be edge rusher Bryce Davis , defensive lineman Bariate Kara, linebacker Bradley Gompers, or wide receiver Jaivon Solomon as soon as this season.

All of these players (excluding Sheppard for obvious reasons) end up having phenomenal camps and become immediate impact players on their respective sides of the ball to the point where their presence becomes paramount to the success of the program this fall. This creates breakouts for several of these standouts as more make their presence known in what could be a historically defining recruiting class for Diaz and the Blue Devils in their pursuit of another ACC championship.