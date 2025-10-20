How Optimistic Duke Remains Even Following Loss
The Duke Blue Devils did not have the game they wanted this past Saturday. The Blue Devils faced off against one of their ACC rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
And the final score was not even the story of the game. Duke had their opportunities in this game to make plays that would have won them the game. But Duke beat themselves, and it was hard at the end to see all the plays that did not go their way.
Many will say that the Blue Devils outplayed Georgia Tech but the one thing that the Yellow Jackets did better was execute when they needed it the most. Duke had a lot of good plays and drives, but they did not finish them drives with points.
From start to finish, Duke had a problem scoring points. They know they let one slip, and this one was costly because both teams were undefeated going into this game.
Duke Still Confidence After Loss
Now, Duke suffered their first loss in ACC play. The one thing coming out of this game that Duke can build on is the offense. They know they could move the ball up and down the field with the best teams. That was something huge for them.
Duke still has a lot to play for and still could make the ACC Championship game. Even after the loss, this team still has a lot of confidence moving forward and is optimistic.
"I think that was two outstanding teams, I think two of the best teams in the league," head coach Manny Diaz said following the loss. "When two really good teams play against each other, it's not hard to figure out what's going to decide it, giving away seven points on the scoop and score and our issues in the red zone, you're just not going to beat a team as good as (Georgia) Tech. I do think our players understand that there is a good team there in that locker room."
"We can still do what we want to do this season," cornerback Chandler Rivers said postgame. "There's a lot of teams in the ACC with one loss in the ACC. So as long as we don't get another loss, then we just keep moving forward, keep winning, and just keep preparing how we're supposed to play, we're going to be fine."
Still a lot of football in front of this team and they are still capable of having a special season.
