Social Media Reacts to Duke's Heartbreaking Loss
On Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils had a massive ACC game on their hands. The Blue Devils were in a battle with No. 12-ranked Georgia Tech. This is a game that the Blue Devils wanted to win against their ACC rival. It was a game that a lot of people around college football had their eyes on.
These two teams came into this game at the top of the ACC standings. Both were undefeated in the ACC, and they both wanted to remain undefeated. Something was going to have to give in this matchup.
This is a test that Duke wanted. It does not surprise Duke head coach Manny Diaz that his team is playing good football and is winning games. These are the type of games that Diaz wants to be a part of. Going up against the best teams in the conference and battling it out.
"No. 12 GeorgiaTech at Duke is underway"
"HELLO GEORGIATECH AND DUKE"
"I got Duke upsetting Georgia Tech"
"Duke is beating Georgia Tech today and you can’t convince me otherwise"
"Disaster for Duke at the goal line. Georgia Tech returns the fumble all the way for a touchdown"
"Being a UNC football fan: They fumble in the end zone costing them the game
Being a Duke football fan: They fumble on the one yard line and Georgia Tech scoops and scores
Literally my life has just been watching this for 29 years"
"Absolutely painful drive for Duke. Knocking on the doorstep of the end zone, but coughs it up.
Results in a GeorgiaTech scoop and score. Complete swing of emotions."
Duke Hoops team supporting football.
"This catch by Jake Taylor is WILD."
Duke’s holder is running backwards like he’s trying to escape student loans.
The Duke Blue Devils take a 15-yard loss on a botched hold against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech and Duke is going to come down to a last second FG.
I was not expecting a defensive battle between Georgia Tech and Duke today!
Winner takes 1st place in the ACC!
For whatever reason, Duke has a hard time turning production into points.
In the first half, they were way out gaining GeorgiaTech, but were tied at the break.
That is coming back to bite them, and it’s caught them in the past this year a couple times already
Any hope of a Duke comeback is basically over. Missed field goal gives GeorgiaTech the ball up 10 with less than 3 minutes to go.
I don't know how the Yellow Jackets keep doing this. They just find ways to win games. Brent Key does it again on the road.
Georgia Tech is going to survive Duke in somewhat of a fluke.
Duke put together a 96-yard drive, fumbled at the goal line and saw Georgia Tech run it all the way back the other way for a TD.
Then Duke short FG attempt: botched snap/hold.
Then Duke misses a 46-yard FG attempt.
