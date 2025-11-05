Duke’s Defensive Performance vs. Clemson Analyzed by Jonathan Patke
While the Duke Blue Devils' offense played almost a perfect game against Clemson on Saturday, the defensive side of the ball produced one of its worst outings in recent memory.
Duke allowed 45 points and 560 total yards to the Tigers' offense, which is clearly not a recipe for winning consistently. However, Duke's offense picked up the slack, scoring at will throughout the game.
While speaking with the media on Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke reflected on the defense's performance on Saturday against Clemson.
Patke's Thoughts
- "One of the worst terms you can use is inconsistent. You go from probably having our best output against Georgia Tech to not playing great against Clemson," Patke said.
- "We knew how good they [are]. They [are] very talented. We came in, we started fast, but in the second quarter I didn't think we tackled well. Some guys at the point of contact did not tackle well. [Clemson] hit on some things that put us in a bind. I thought the first test was tackling."
Tackling goes back to the basics and fundamentals for this defense, but there was one area of the game that allowed Clemson to impose their will, offensively.
- "We were pretty good on third down. The problem is they were good on fourth down," Patke said. "Neither offense surrendered a fourth down. When they were three-for-three on fourth down, that gave them the ability to control the football and drive."
Defensively, the lack of ability to create adverse situations for Clemson's offense was the overwhelming factor that led to the Tigers being comfortable throughout each drive.
- "We wanted to make the game dirty and [force Clemson to earn] hard yards," Patke said. "We missed some sacks that could have put them behind the chains, which in result, let them extend their drives and get in the red zone."
Red zone defense was also an issue for Duke, as the Tigers settled for only one field goal, but the timing of that stop was monumental, according to Patke.
- "We had to hold them to field goals in the red zone, and we only did that one time," Patke said. "The red zone defense had to improve in that game. Now, the great part is when we needed to hold them to a field goal down there, we did. Ultimately, that was one of the reasons why we won the game, so, proud of our guys in that situation."
