Why College Football Needs Duke in the Playoffs

Last season was the first year where conference winners earned an automatic bye in the College Football Playoff. Here is why people should want to see Duke to earn a spot in the playoff.

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the top two spots in the ACC are still up for grabs, as there are five teams with only one in-conference loss. Virginia is the only undefeated team remaining in the conference.

The Duke Blue Devils are one of those five teams with only one loss, and after defeating the Clemson Tigers this past weekend, the Blue Devils have a legitimate shot of playing in the ACC title game. Of course, Duke will have to win out and hope for some help from other teams in the conference, but there is a path for the Blue Devils to meet their goals.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that being said, here is why Duke would present the most upside of an ACC team in the College Football Playoff.

Duke's Offense Presents Entertainment and High-Level Production

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates after picking up a first down Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' offense is one of the best units in the country, averaging 35.4 points per game, which ranks 40th in the nation.

Not only is Duke an intriguing offense, but the operation of the offense is sound and easy on the eye. Too many times in the College Football Playoff, we see talented teams with underwhelming features at important positions.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke has high-end talent at every position on the offensive side of the ball that leads to a better on-field product.

It Would be an Opportunity to Watch Darian Mensah on the Big Stage

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been well-documented that my confidence and high praise for Mensah over the course of the season. The sophomore quarterback is arguably one of the most intriguing prospects in next year's NFL draft class.

Mensah is an elite quarterback who prioritizes winning from the pocket and does not look to run with the ball when there are plays to be made through the air.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) yells to the sideline Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football fans should want to watch and assess how the former Tulane quarterback fares against elite defenses. We saw a glimpse of that when Mensah diced up Clemson's defense, completing 27-of-41 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Important to note, the Tigers' defense is headlined by two of the best prospects in the 2026 Draft - Peter Woods and T.J. Parker.

A Chance to See How Influential Manny Diaz's Impact Has Been on the Program

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Since taking over as Duke's head coach in 2024, Diaz has compiled a 14-7 record during that span.

The Blue Devils qualifying for the College Football Playoff would show how far this program has come and officially establish Duke as potential Blue Blood in the sport.

