Duke Earns Unfortunate Tag for Week 12 Loss
The Duke Blue Devils fall short in their massive ACC game in Week 12. The Blue Devils faced off against their rival, the Virginia Cavaliers, in a game that could have determined one spot in the ACC title game.
This was the biggest game for Duke this season, and one they were really looking forward to for a long time. These were the type of games that the Blue Devils wanted to be part of, and they got here by playing well against their conference opponents.
In this game, they could never really find a rhythm on the offense side of the ball, and that hurt them on the defensive side as well. It was something that they could not afford to do if they wanted to win this game. It was just not their day once again and any thought of them wanting to be in the title game is now out the window. The Duke Blue Devils did not come alive until the fourth quarter, but that was a little too late. Duke had their chances in the first half but just could not score points.
Duke Loses Massive Game
In a massive Week 12 of the College Football season, there were a lot of different games that could decide which teams could potentially play in conference title games. Duke was on top of that list, but it all ended in Week 12.
Patrick Andres of Sports Illustrated named Duke the losers of Week 12 after their crushing loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.
Loser: Duke and pro-Duke sickos
Coach Manny Diaz's Blue Devils entered Saturday 5-4 with a 4-1 record in the ACC, which wouldn't be worth noting except for the fact that its league's chaotic state made Duke a bona fide conference contender. The key word here is made, past tense—that is looking like the case no longer as Virginia (led by running back J'Mari Taylor) hammered the Blue Devils 34–17.
Two deranged hypothetical bubbles have probably popped: the possibility of Duke making the CFP with four losses, and the possibility of a second Group of Five qualifier leaping the Blue Devils and shutting the ACC out entirely.
Now, Duke will look to get back to the winning side of things and end their losing streak. They will look to become bowl eligible with one more win. It has been a rocky season so far for Duke. A lot of highs and lows. This is something they will learn from in the future.
