Duke Begins Life After Mensah With Center-Stage QB Battle

Duke football will have a different man under center next season after star quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal and headed south to Miami, Florida. The only remaining question for the Blue Devils is who will replace him.

Last season, Mensah put together a remarkable year. He finished second in college football in passing yards with 3,973, tied for second in touchdown passes with 34, and threw just six interceptions while posting a QBR of 76.6. Mensah led Duke to the ACC Championship Game, where the Blue Devils defeated the 16th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers 27–20 to claim the program’s first ACC championship.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, head coach Manny Diaz and Duke must determine who will take over at quarterback for the upcoming season.

Pete Nakos of On3 recently examined quarterback battles across the country, and Duke was among the teams he highlighted. Nakos listed three contenders for the job: redshirt senior Walker Eget, graduate transfer Ari Patu, and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“Darian Mensah’s decision to leave Duke for Miami on the final day of the transfer portal window left the Blue Devils in an impossible situation,” Nakos wrote. “Backup quarterback Henry Belin had already transferred out, too. Duke has picked up San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, but he needs a waiver to play in 2026. North Alabama’s Ari Patu has also been added to the roster, and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan returns.”

Walker Eget

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Eget spent four seasons at San Jose State. After appearing in only four games early in his career, he earned the starting job and put together a solid junior season. That year, Eget threw for 2,504 yards on 57 percent passing, with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading the Spartans to a 7–6 record.

While his numbers improved during his second year as a starter, the team’s results declined. San Jose State finished 3–9, and Eget appeared in 11 games, throwing for 3,051 yards on 59 percent completion. He recorded 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Ari Patu

North Alabama Lions quarterback Ari Patu (1) roles out of the pocket as North Alabama Lions face off with Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. North Alabama Lions leads Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 15-13 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

A three-star recruit out of high school, Patu began his collegiate career at Stanford in 2021. During his three seasons with the Cardinal, he saw limited action, appearing in eight games. He completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 150 yards, throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

Patu later transferred to the University of North Alabama in search of more playing time, but opportunities remained limited. In his first season, he appeared in three games and completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 535 yards, with one touchdown and five interceptions.

His second season followed a similar pattern, as he completed 50 percent of his passes for 517 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Dan Mahan

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Mahan redshirted last season as a true freshman and did not take a snap for the Blue Devils. An in-state three-star recruit, Mahan showed strong production at the high school level.

As a senior, he threw for 2,268 yards with a 70 percent completion rate, accounting for 32 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns, while throwing nine interceptions.

While none of Duke’s quarterback options can fully replace the production Darian Mensah provided last season, each brings a different element to the competition. Walker Eget offers experience and proven durability, Ari Patu provides another veteran presence with familiarity in multiple systems, and Dan Mahan represents the unknown upside of a young, homegrown prospect.

