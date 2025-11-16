Social Media Reacts to Duke's Disappointing ACC Loss
The game of the year in the ACC so far this season was played on Saturday between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers. Major stakes went into this game, and one that a lot of different teams around the conference had their eyes on.
Both teams came into this game with only one loss in conference play. Both are well in play for the ACC title game, but the loser of this one would likely have these dreams shattered. Both teams are looking to at least give themselves a chance to get into the College Football Playoffs.
Social Media Goes Crazy for Duke vs Virginia
Virginia scores on the opening drive in 14 plays, 7-0 hole for Duke out of the gate. The defense is still struggling early.
Virginia LB Kam Robinson was injured midway through the first quarter with the Cavaliers up 7-0 at Duke. Hobbled off the field under his own power.
Miami, meanwhile, took a 3-0 lead on NC State following a defensive stop of the Wolfpack on the opening series.
End of one in Durham: Virginia leads Duke 7-0. Blue Devils have had bad field position, no first downs.
Yardage is 128-16, Hoos.
Through one quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium, Virginia leads Duke 7-0.
The Blue Devils have punted on all three of their possessions, while the Cavaliers capitalized on their opening drive for the game’s lone score before later punting and committing a turnover.
Duke Virginia over is cooked. Lol
The over is so dead in the Virginia and Duke game
Former Duke and now Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones in the house for Duke vs. Virginia
Mensah for Duke has completely forgot in football, passing the ball to WR’s is ideal.
Duke down 7-3 5 mins left in 1st half to Virginia.
5 QB rushes for Mensah and 1 completed pass to a WR.
For a team who “throws the ball first” sure is not happening at HOME vs Virgina.
I'm surprised how well Virginia is doing in the trenches against Duke.
It is 31-3 Virginia. Here is Duke’s student section with a minute left in the third quarter:
UVA with an impressive 34-17 win at Duke.
Virginia with 9 wins on the season for the 8th-time in program history and first since 2019.
The Cavaliers remain atop the ACC and are a step closer to their ACC Championship hopes.
Virginia beats Duke 34-17 and is in the driver’s seat for Charlotte. Open date then rivalry game against Virginia Tech, which has dominated the series for the last two decades. Hoos will have a chance to prove why this team is different in two weeks.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE