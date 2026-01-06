Duke Football Eyes Penn State Defensive Tackle

Duke football has begun its offseason by adding three players through the transfer portal: senior cornerback Dylan Flowers from Western Kentucky, sophomore cornerback Kyon Loud from the University of Montana, and senior tight end Nate Kurisky from Louisville.

Now, the Blue Devils could be on the verge of adding a fourth transfer commitment. Former Penn State defensive tackle Owen Wafle is scheduled to take an official visit to Durham, according to Steve Wiltfong of On3.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, celebrates a 42-29 win with his team against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Owen Wafle

Wafle, a member of the 2024 recruiting class, is a native of Middletown, New Jersey, and played his high school football at The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.). He was rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 466 overall player in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Wafle initially committed to the University of Michigan, where he did not see game action during the 2024 season. Because he did not appear in any games, Wafle was able to redshirt his freshman year, preserving four years of eligibility.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the season, Wafle entered the transfer portal and committed to Penn State. With the Nittany Lions, he earned more playing time and recorded four total tackles, including two solo tackles, appearing in wins over Villanova and Iowa, as well as contributing in games against Clemson, including Penn State’s bowl victory.

Penn State endured a turbulent season, as the program moved on from longtime head coach James Franklin after falling short of its national championship expectations. The Nittany Lions struggled down the stretch, dropping three consecutive games to Oregon, UCLA, and Northwestern.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following the season, Penn State hired former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who brought in a new staff and several familiar players from his previous program. With uncertainty surrounding his role and future playing time, Wafle elected to enter the transfer portal for the second straight year, seeking stability and a permanent home.

Wafle is currently ranked as the 64th-best defensive tackle in the transfer portal. Duke was among the first schools to offer him, joining other Power Four programs such as UCLA, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech, where his former coach James Franklin was recently hired as head coach.

Given Wafle’s familiarity with Franklin, Virginia Tech may present strong competition. However, Duke hosting Wafle for his first visit gives Manny Diaz and his staff an important opportunity to make an early impression and sell the program’s vision.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If Duke can land Wafle, it would mark another significant step in strengthening the defensive front through the transfer portal. With experience at two Big Ten programs and untapped upside, Wafle fits Diaz’s emphasis on physicality and depth in the trenches. As Duke looks to reload for another ACC title push, securing a commitment from Wafle could prove to be a pivotal offseason win.