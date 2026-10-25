Duke Football Freshman, Sophomore Power Rankings: Young Risers

The Duke Blue Devils didn't play a perfect game against Virginia in Charlottesville on Friday night, but got the job done.

Duke has snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 5-2 overall on the 2026 campaign and 2-2 in ACC action. Following two straight close losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina, this was a win that Manny Diaz and Co. desperately needed. Now, Duke heads back home to host Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC).

The Blue Devils have had some young guys produce early in their careers. Even if only a few are true standout performers, several are beginning to see extended time on the field. Let's go through a few young Duke players who have made some plays as of late.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (10) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) defends during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Dan Mahan

After starting quarterback Walker Eget was sidelined with an injury after Duke's opening drive against the Cavaliers, redshirt freshman Dan Mahan took over for the rest of the first half. Now, the Blue Devils didn't get a ton of production out of Mahan, as they punted on all of their offensive drives in the first half after an opening touchdown. Still, any time Mahan can get in the game is extremely valuable.

Mahan has true dual-threat ability and is the future of Duke football at the quarterback position. He went just 2-of-5 passing for 17 yards in the first half against UVA, but he got time on the field against a solid opponent.

WR Brody Keefe

True freshman wide receiver Brody Keefe somewhat came out of nowhere against Virginia. After totaling one target all year before Friday night, Keefe was one of Duke's top receivers. The 6'3" target tallied three receptions for 48 yards and caught Nate Sheppard's touchdown pass with just over a minute to go, giving the Blue Devils a 19-16 lead.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) catches the game-winning touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver position still feels like the biggest question mark on the team. It's been a productive unit at times, but no one has truly separated themselves as a legit top target. Who knows, maybe Keefe continues to play an expanded role as his rookie year progresses.

WR Jaivon Solomon

Jaivon Solomon made some plays in the fall, but hasn't been utilized heavily as a redshirt freshman. He's made an impact in a few games, but hasn't consistently been a heavy hitter. He wasn't a superstar against Virginia, but still caught three passes for 48 yards.

Similar to what we just discussed with Keefe, the receiver room feels open. Solomon is talented and certainly can impact this offense if given a chance.

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