Blue Devil Brief: Duke Gets on Right Side of Nail-Biter

Duke is back in the win column.

The Duke Blue Devils picked up a monumental road victory over Virginia on Friday night in Charlottesville, 19-16. The Blue Devils improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play, snapping a two-game skid.

This was Duke's third straight outing that came down to the wire, and a lack of late execution kept it on the losing side in both contests against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. This time around, Duke flipped the script.

It wasn't the prettiest game by any means, but it's a win head coach Manny Diaz and Co. needed to get back on track. Let's break down what stood out.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws a pass in front of Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Kervins Choute (88) during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ugly First Half

Duke got off to a blistering start offensively, charging down the field, and star running back Nate Sheppard capped it off with a 32-yard rushing touchdown to put the Blue Devils up 7-0. However, that was really the only offensive bright spot for Duke in the entire first half.

Starting quarterback Walker Eget hit the medical tent after the opening drive, dealing with what seemed to be a finger injury affecting his ability to grip or throw the ball. Eget missed the remainder of the first half, propelling redshirt freshman Dan Mahan into the contest.

It wasn't all on Mahan, but the Blue Devils struggled to find any consistency on offense for the rest of the first half. Duke punted on the rest of its offensive drives in the first half after the opening score, heading into the halftime locker room in a 13-7 deficit.

Eget returned in the second half and was clearly a needed boost for the offense. The former San Jose State Spartan was consistent and looked comfortable in the pocket, delivering good balls and putting guys in a position to make plays. Eget ended the night 14-of-25 passing for 211 yards and a pick. It was an inconsistent day overall, but he made some good plays down the stretch.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels with Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Held in Check

Virginia did as good a job as any Duke opponent has this season at taking the superstar running back out of the game. The second half was interesting, as the Blue Devils seemed to pass the ball more than they normally would, limiting Sheppard's impact on the game.

The star tailback finished with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries to go along with two catches for 11 yards. His 15 total attempts were the first time he's received fewer than 20 against a Power Conference opponent this year. Sheppard still made an impact, but he was limited more than he has been all season.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) and defensive end Bryce Davis (12) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-Half Defense Strikes Again

Duke has been one of the best second-half defensive teams in college football this season, and that continued in Charlottesville. After Duke went into the second half down 13-7, the Blue Devils limited UVA to three total points in the second half and a scoreless third quarter.

Similar to the last few weeks, the Blue Devils' defense kept the team in the game and gave the offense chances to win. It finally paid off against the Cavaliers.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) throws the game-winning touchdown pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Late-Game Magic From Manny Diaz

It was a script Duke fans have gotten used to over the past few weeks. The Blue Devils were down 16-13 with three minutes to go, and they had a chance to win late. Diaz and Co. weren't able to capitalize in either of the last two games, but they changed the narrative on Friday night.

Eget delivered some good throws to get Duke downfield, and on a 2nd-and-8 at the UVA 28-yard line with just over a minute to go, Diaz pulled a trick out of his bag. A trick play from the Blue Devils resulted in Sheppard firing a 28-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Brody Keefe, putting Duke in front.

It was a gutsy call from Diaz and his staff, but one that will certainly be on the highlight reel at the end of the year.

Looking Ahead

This was a win Duke needed to have against a vulnerable but talented Virginia club, and it executed late to gain some momentum heading back home. The Blue Devils' schedule for the rest of the year still gives them many chances to stack wins, and another nine-win campaign for Diaz is certainly still alive.

Duke put itself in a difficult spot, hitting the road amid a two-game losing streak. But it got the job done. Next, the Blue Devils will host Boston College (3-3, 1-2 ACC) on Halloween.

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