Duke Football Stock Report: 3 Risers, 1 Faller After Road Win

For the third week in a row, Duke found itself in a one-possession game with a chance to win in the final minutes.

In the previous two games, Duke fell short against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. However, the Blue Devils were able to execute down the stretch and top it off with some trick-play magic to take down Virginia 19-16 in Charlottesville.

There were some ugly moments from both teams, but Duke did what it had to do to escape with a victory and snap a two-game skid. Now seven games into the 2026 campaign, several Blue Devils have risen their stock, and some have fallen in the opposite direction. Let's go over a few recent stock risers and fallers.

Stock Risers

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Brody Keefe

True freshman wide receiver Brody Keefe had one target all season heading into Friday night against Virginia, but he was one of the Blue Devils' most impactful receivers. Keefe caught three passes for 48 yards and was the recipient of Nate Sheppard's touchdown pass to take the lead with just over a minute to play.

Duke's receiver room still feels wide open, without a bona fide top target. Obviously, it's a small sample size from the rookie, but maybe we'll see him become a consistent contributor throughout the second half of the year.

S Patrick Smith-Young

North Texas transfer Patrick Smith-Young came to Duke with a productive collegiate resume, but wasn't overly impactful to start the year. However, the former Mean Green safety has made his presence known over the past two games. After a six-tackle performance against North Carolina last weekend, Smith-Young was once again one of Duke's most impactful defensive players.

Smith-Young notched eight total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, a pass deflection, and an interception. With Andrew Pellicciotta out, Smith-Young thrived in a bigger role.

DT Owen Wafle

Owen Wafle was one of the more interesting newcomers for Duke this offseason. A former 4-star recruit with stops at Michigan and Penn State, Duke seemed like a place for Wafle to thrive. He's been quiet for most of the 2026 season, but he had his best game in a Blue Devil uniform against the Hoos.

Wafle went for seven total tackles and 0.5 TFLs in the Friday night win, making a couple big plays.

Stock Fallers

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Javen Nicholas (5) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31)during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Javen Nicholas

Charlotte transfer receiver Javen Nicholas has been one of the more disappointing players on this year's team. Throughout the offseason, he was widely expected to be one of the Blue Devils' biggest receiving threats, but that just hasn't come to fruition.

This season, Nicholas has totaled three receptions for 13 yards. Two of those catches came last weekend against UNC. Nicholas has missed some time, but he's been a non-factor for Duke this season.