What to Expect from Darian Mensah Against Georgia Tech
Saturday's matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is growing closer and closer. All the narratives and possible strategies have been discussed this week, but in terms of personnel, what should people be expecting from the marquee players in this game?
The most important position across all sports is quarterback. That player touches the ball on literally every offensive play and is in charge of communicating the play call to his teammates, diagnosing the defense at the line of scrimmage, and making sure everyone is in the right spot before the snap.
That is just the pre-snap responsibilities placed upon the quarterback's shoulders. Then there is the actual execution of the play, understanding the coverage and where defenders are going to shift in specific situations.
Mensah has been impeccable in that process this season and has displayed that he can dissect a defense from within the pocket.
With all that being said, let's take a look at what fans and casual viewers of this game should expect to see from the former Tulane signal caller.
Mensah Stats
The 6'3", 205-pound quarterback has yet to have a game under 265 passing yards and has thrown at least two touchdowns in every game this season. Now, Mensah has not played against a defense of Georgia Tech's caliber this season, but this game is in a comfortable atmosphere at home.
Mensah may not produce the astronomically high numbers we have become accustomed to this season, but it's safe to say that the Blue Devils' quarterback is in line to throw for at least 200 yards.
There are many factors that go into how well a quarterback plays. As mentioned, this is the best defense Mensah has gone up against this season. In addition, the Yellow Jackets' style of play on offense can limit the number of opportunities for Mensah.
Georgia Tech is a run-first offense, which has been incredibly effective and successful during the first half of the season. If the Yellow Jackets are capable of imposing their will on the ground, Mensah and Duke's offense may not be able to play at a leisurely pace.
This could cause uncharacteristic turnovers and pressing to make the big play when there are available yards underneath.
That is something to watch for, but if Mensah can stay on schedule and play to the strengths of his offensive playcalling, the sophomore quarterback can pick up right where he left off prior to the bye week.
