How Darian Mensah Has Graded Out After Six Weeks
Darian Mensah has been one of the best and impactful players from the transfer portal, and it is apparent when analyzing his loft statistics and performance every week.
The former Tulane quarterback has stepped in and made an immediate impact for Duke, as the Blue Devils enter their Week 7 bye with a 4-2 record and tied atop the ACC with Virginia.
With all of that in mind, here is how the 20-year-old signal caller grades out through the first six weeks of the season, heading into the bye
Accuracy: A
Accuracy and efficiency have come easily for the sophomore quarterback, who has completed 69.8% of his passes, while attempting 9.0 yards per attempt. Consistently producing that type of output when pushing the ball down the field illustrates how lethal Mensah has been against opposing defenses.
Mensah has one game this season of completing sub-60% of his passes, which came in Week 3 against his former team, Tulane. In that contest, the sophomore quarterback completed 30-of-51 passes for 313 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
Those stats are a bit misleading and partially a product of stat-padding, as the Blue Devils were playing catch-up for the majority of the contest.
Nonetheless, Mensah has proved that he can win from the pocket and deliver deciphering passes on a regular basis. He will have to be even better when Duke hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Limiting Turnovers: A-
When a quarterback can demonstrate an aggressive play style while rarely putting the ball in harm's way, it becomes virtually impossible to defend against.
Mensah has completed 143-of-205 pass attempts for 1,838 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. That is good for a 7:1 touchdown-interception ratio, which is one of the best rates for any quarterback in college football.
Additionally, Mensah has only committed a turnover in two games this season, against Illinois and the aforementioned Tulane. Other than those games, in which Duke came out extremely sluggish, Mensah has played on schedule, continually making the right play on most passing downs.
Football is becoming more and more quarterback-driven, which is why the Blue Devils have found so much success. Mensah is quietly one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, and if he continues to produce at this elite level, Duke and Mensah will be considered a top-flight contender for the College Football Playoff later this season.
