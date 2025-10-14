Blue Devil Country

Keys to the Game: Duke's Offense vs. Georgia Tech

Duke's offense has been one of the most consistent features of the team this season, but it will face a much tougher test against Georgia Tech on Saturday. What must that unit do to defeat the Yellow Jackets.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Everything has been clicking on all cylinders for the Duke Blue Devils' offense this season, as transfer quarterback Darian Mensah has made an immediate impact since he arrived from Tulane.

The offense has averaged 36.5 points per game - ranking 38th in the country - but the Blue Devils have not faced a team of Georgia Tech's caliber up to this point in the season.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws on the run against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

With all of that in mind, can Duke replicate and carry over that success from the six weeks of the season into Saturday's conference tilt against the Yellow Jackets? Let's take a look at how the Blue Devils should run their offense against the 12th-ranked team in the country.

Prioritize being a balanced offense

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No one is going to complain about watching an offense throw the ball all over the field, but the teams that value and utilize the running game tend to control the tempo of the game, which helps both sides of the ball.

This season, the Blue Devils' coaching staff has featured Mensah and the passing attack more than the rushing attack. It's tough to blame them, as Mensah is averaging 306.3 passing yards per game. However, relying too heavily on the quarterback can lead to being forced to win high-scoring affairs, which provides a high-variance probability from week to week.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Running back, Nate Sheppard, has 447 rushing yards through six weeks (74.5 yards per game), but has only seen 9.3 rushing attempts per contest. That is not enough volume for a running back who has proven to be a strong producer on the ground.

Duke's unwillingness at times to concentrate more on the run game is a factor in the defense allowing 25.5 points per game, which ranks 134th nationally. Running the football and controlling the clock keeps the opposing offense on the sidelines, limiting their opportunities to score simultaneously.

Duke head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines during the MTSU Homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep Mensah upright

Through six games, Mensah has been sacked 12 times, which isn't overly concerning, but that is a moderately high number of sacks taken against multiple mediocre teams in that span.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) swats the ball from Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Taking sacks regularly can prove too much to overcome, as falling behind the chains is a foretelling narrative to the end product of a drive. As mentioned, Duke's offensive line has struggled in pass protection in several games this season.

Fortunately for Duke, the Yellow Jackets have compiled only eight sacks through six games, which is one of the worst rates in the country. Nonetheless, protecting the quarterback consistently will improve the Blue Devils' chances of winning an incredibly important game at home against a formidable conference rival.

Nov 30, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.