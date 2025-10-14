Keys to the Game: Duke's Offense vs. Georgia Tech
Everything has been clicking on all cylinders for the Duke Blue Devils' offense this season, as transfer quarterback Darian Mensah has made an immediate impact since he arrived from Tulane.
The offense has averaged 36.5 points per game - ranking 38th in the country - but the Blue Devils have not faced a team of Georgia Tech's caliber up to this point in the season.
With all of that in mind, can Duke replicate and carry over that success from the six weeks of the season into Saturday's conference tilt against the Yellow Jackets? Let's take a look at how the Blue Devils should run their offense against the 12th-ranked team in the country.
Prioritize being a balanced offense
No one is going to complain about watching an offense throw the ball all over the field, but the teams that value and utilize the running game tend to control the tempo of the game, which helps both sides of the ball.
This season, the Blue Devils' coaching staff has featured Mensah and the passing attack more than the rushing attack. It's tough to blame them, as Mensah is averaging 306.3 passing yards per game. However, relying too heavily on the quarterback can lead to being forced to win high-scoring affairs, which provides a high-variance probability from week to week.
Running back, Nate Sheppard, has 447 rushing yards through six weeks (74.5 yards per game), but has only seen 9.3 rushing attempts per contest. That is not enough volume for a running back who has proven to be a strong producer on the ground.
Duke's unwillingness at times to concentrate more on the run game is a factor in the defense allowing 25.5 points per game, which ranks 134th nationally. Running the football and controlling the clock keeps the opposing offense on the sidelines, limiting their opportunities to score simultaneously.
Keep Mensah upright
Through six games, Mensah has been sacked 12 times, which isn't overly concerning, but that is a moderately high number of sacks taken against multiple mediocre teams in that span.
Taking sacks regularly can prove too much to overcome, as falling behind the chains is a foretelling narrative to the end product of a drive. As mentioned, Duke's offensive line has struggled in pass protection in several games this season.
Fortunately for Duke, the Yellow Jackets have compiled only eight sacks through six games, which is one of the worst rates in the country. Nonetheless, protecting the quarterback consistently will improve the Blue Devils' chances of winning an incredibly important game at home against a formidable conference rival.
