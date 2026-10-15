Duke Football Mailbag: Bounce-Back Opportunity Presented for Victory Bell

The Duke football program is looking to keep the Victory Bell in its possession this weekend.

Coming off its first loss of the 2026 season at Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1 ACC) will host rival North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium this weekend for a chance to regain momentum.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Manny Diaz and his program enter a must-win situation against the Tar Heels to avoid dropping two straight heading into a road game against Virginia. The Blue Devils have defeated North Carolina in each of the last two seasons and have looked like the better team over the first several weeks of the 2026 campaign.

Here are three key questions heading into the outing.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke's Run Game Get Back on Track?

The Blue Devils still led with the run against Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets did as good a job as any team this season at keeping that aspect of the game in check. Duke ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, its lowest rushing total this season.

Despite being less than 100%, star Nate Sheppard still had a big day, logging 99 rushing yards and both of Duke's rushing touchdowns on 27 carries and leading the team in receiving with seven catches for 91 yards.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell Jr. (0) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina ranks 11th among ACC teams in rushing yards allowed per game (152.0). It allowed an average of 213.5 rushing yards in each of its losses this season.

With Sheppard and CJ Campbell, Duke has a chance to get back on track in the run game.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; William & Mary Tribe wide receiver Khylil Johnson (5) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerbacks Dylan Flowers (0) and Kyon Loud (1) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke's Defense Have Its Breakout Game?

Duke has certainly improved defensively compared to 2025, but it still feels like there's more there. The Blue Devils currently rank sixth in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game (202.0), third in rushing yards allowed per game (84.0), and second in points allowed per game (14.4). However, creating turnovers and getting to the quarterback could take a step forward.

The Blue Devils rank ninth in the league in total sacks (11) and are tied for last in the league in interceptions (1). They have tallied a combined two turnovers in their three games against Power Conference competition.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Julius Columbus (55) reacts after a tackle against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's defensive line has the talent and depth to be extremely impactful, and the secondary is much improved from last year. However, it can still take a bigger leap. UNC quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has thrown two interceptions in two straight games, and UNC has surrendered multiple turnovers in all four of its games against Power Conference competition this year.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Important Is a Win This Weekend?

Rivalries aside, a win this weekend feels crucial for Manny Diaz's club to keep their ACC Championship contention hopes alive.

Two losses through six games would put the Blue Devils in a deep hole, and they will follow this weekend's rivalry game against the Heels with a road game against Virginia, one of the better teams in the conference.

There are currently nine teams with one loss in ACC play and five teams with two. Duke needs to get back on track to remain at the top of the conference standings.