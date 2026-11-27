We have reached the final game of what has been a successful 2026 campaign for the Duke football program.

The Blue Devils won't be competing for another ACC Championship, but given the expectations the program entered the year with, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have once again exceeded them while maximizing the talent on their roster. Duke has a chance to cap off the regular season with a big-time upset.

Duke will head to Winston-Salem to take on mighty No. 8 Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC), arguably the biggest surprise of the 2026 college football season. Wake has decimated most of its ACC competition and looks like a legitimate threat in the College Football Playoff.

The Demon Deacons have won eight in a row, so it's no secret the Blue Devils will have to play an incredibly clean game to cap off the regular season with a win. However, this is poised to be a huge test for Duke defensively.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Wake Forest Will Challenge Duke Defensively

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Duke has been one of the best defensive units in college football. It currently ranks ninth nationally in points allowed per game (15.7), second in the ACC in total yards allowed per game (314.1), third in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game (202.3), and fourth in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (111.8). However, Wake Forest has been an offensive juggernaut for the majority of the year.

The Deacs are winners of eight straight. They have scored at least 30 points in all eight of those games, over 40 points in six of them, and over 50 points in four of them. Wake is coming off a 50-29 victory against Georgia Tech. Wake Forest currently leads the ACC in points per game (44.5). It ranks second in the ACC in total yards per game (502.8), second in passing yards per game (309.5), and second in rushing yards per game (193.3).

Wake was recently hit with a tough blow, as leading running back Ty Clark III was ruled out for the rest of the year, but it's still a very dangerous offense.

Duke Looking To Cap Regular Season Off With a Bang

The Blue Devils have shown they can beat up on their opponents. Before its current two-game skid, Duke outscored Boston College and NC State in its previous two games, 88-5. It is also led by the best running back in college football, Nate Sheppard.

Duke has been great defensively in 2026, but the Demon Deacons have been automatic offensively. It will be one heck of a test for the Blue Devils.