Grading Each Duke Football Position Group After Week 6

Duke football put itself in a position to beat Georgia Tech on Saturday, but it ultimately came up just short.

It's not a great loss on the resume for the Blue Devils, falling to a below-.500 team on the road, but Duke still showed promising signs for the rest of the season. Winning on the road in conference play is hard, and Duke gave itself several opportunities to win.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was more to like than to dislike, even in a loss. The Blue Devils battled back from an 11-point third-quarter deficit and put together a stellar final drive to put themselves in a position to tie the game or send it to overtime.

With Duke now 4-1 overall, let's grade each position group after Week 6.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: A-

Walker Eget didn't make a bunch of eye-popping plays, but he kept Duke alive and made several big plays down the stretch. Especially with star running back Nate Sheppard at less than 100% for a good portion of the outing, Eget did what he needed to do for Duke to stay in contention.

The San Jose State transfer completed 26-of-41 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown. His 41 pass attempts were by far the most he's attempted in a game so far this season, but he even made a big first-down play with his legs down the stretch.

Eget continues to impress as he leads this Duke offense.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: A

Georgia Tech got much healthier during their bye week, and although it entered this game as statistically the worst run defense in the ACC, it challenged Duke's run game as well as any team has this season.

Sheppard had a taped foot for much of the game and was clearly in some level of discomfort, but he was still the most productive player on the squad. The sophomore tallied 27 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns along with seven receptions for 91 yards to lead Duke in receiving.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell (0) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Campbell added six carries for 46 yards and two catches for seven yards. The Blue Devils ran for 159 yards total on 35 carries, their lowest total all season. However, it was still highly impactful for the most part.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: B+

Eget missed some deep throws that could've resulted in big gains for the Blue Devils throughout the afternoon, but the unit did a good job overall. Duke notched 26 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown, with seven different players catching multiple passes. Jared Richardson led the receiver room with four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

The Blue Devils still don't seem to have a bona fide WR1, but the unit has been effective.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; aDuke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs with the ball after his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half t Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: A-

Jeremiah Hasley is emerging as Duke's top pass-catching option. He went for six receptions for 39 yards against Georgia Tech and currently leads the team in receptions (19) and receiving yards (234). Nate Kurisky hauled in two receptions for 14 yards as well.

Hasley could've had a bigger day, as he and Eget couldn't connect on a few plays.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: A-

The offensive line keeps doing its job. Eget didn't take a single sack against the Yellow Jackets and has taken one all year. The unit has had a few hiccups, but it's done well through five games.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: B

Duke has a ton of talent and depth along the defensive line, and we're still waiting to see it really pop this season. Bryce Davis led the way with four total tackles and a tackle for loss, and the Blue Devils tallied four TFLs on the day.

Duke's defensive line has been impactful, but it still feels like there's more there. Manny Diaz and Co. will need to realize its full potential as conference play moves forward.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: B+

The linebackers were slightly inconsistent but made a big impact overall. Luke Mergott led the team with seven total tackles and five solo tackles; Nick Morris Jr. had three total tackles and a tackle for loss; and Kendall Johnson had three tackles.

I still think this might be the Blue Devils' best position group, and although it's been very productive, I still think there's more there.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) during a play in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondary: B

Overall, the secondary did its job. Kyon Loud finished with six total tackles, but the unit did not force any turnovers. Georgia Tech moved the ball at a decent clip, totaling 218 passing yards, but it was overall a solid day for the Blue Devils' defensive backfield.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils kicker Cosme Salas (39) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker: C-

Starting kicker Cosme Salas was out against Georgia Tech, prompting freshman Gavin Strange into the spotlight. Strange knocked through his first kick from 35 yards, but missed a kick to send the game to overtime from 33. It would be incorrect to pin the loss on Strange, but the kick would've extended the game.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils punter Kade Reynoldson (41) and Duke Blue Devils tight end Jake Taylor (15) signal a field goal during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter: A

Kade Reynoldson's big leg was on display, as he averaged 49.0 yards on his four punts and knocked three of them inside the 20-yard line.