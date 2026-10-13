Duke Football Film Room: Key Plays That Changed Week 6

The Duke football program finds itself needing to bounce back from a loss for the first time this season.

Duke fell to Georgia Tech on the road this past weekend, 28-25. Winning on the road in conference play is hard, but this was a game the Blue Devils could have won. Head coach Manny Diaz and his program deserve a ton of credit for staying in it despite being down double digits in the third quarter. Although the Blue Devils still went home without a win, there were some positives to take away.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. now have to turn the page and get ready to host rival North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) this weekend at Wallace Wade Stadium. That rivalry bout has now become a must-win situation for the Blue Devils.

Penalties were a big part of this game, and two stood out in particular that changed the contest's trajectory. Let's break them down.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyshon Reed Called for Roughing the Passer

The Blue Devils committed two costly penalties that really hurt their chances of winning, and Tyshon Reed's roughing the passer call was one of them. With just over 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets began a drive at their own eight-yard line. Duke held them short on three straight plays, bound to get off the field.

They just called this roughing the passer on Duke.



What are we even doing here? pic.twitter.com/o8dYTuG3Ju — Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) October 10, 2026

However, on 3rd-and-8, officials flagged Reed. It was a fairly questionable call, but it gave the Yellow Jackets a first down. On the next play, DaShawn Stone was called for unnecessary roughness, awarding Georgia Tech another 15 yards. The Yellow Jackets went on to score a touchdown and take a 14-7 lead.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils linebacker Bradley Gompers (24) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley Gompers for Unnecessary Roughness

Duke had five penalties in the first half and only one in the second. However, Bradley Gompers' unnecessary roughness flag was one of the game's biggest moments.

The Blue Devils held a 25-21 lead with about two and a half minutes to go. A holding call on the Yellow Jackets handed them a 2nd-and-20 at midfield with Duke needing a stop. Then, Gompers was called for unnecessary roughness, handing Georgia Tech a first down. It went on to score the go-ahead touchdown on that drive.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was another questionable call, but there were some head-scratching penalties throughout the game on both sides. The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets combined for 17 penalties in the afternoon, with Georgia Tech accounting for 11. Both calls might not have been the right ones, but they had major implications for Duke walking away with a victory.

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