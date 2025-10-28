The Biggest Key to a Duke Football Win This Week
The Duke Blue Devils football team will be back on the field this weekend against the Clemson Tigers in another great ACC conference game. It is not going to be an easy one for the Blue Devils, but they know if they play their best football, they could beat anyone. They will travel to Death Valley, and they will look to get back on track in Week 10.
Head coach Manny Diaz felt confident after their previous loss that his guys would be able to bounce back against Clemson.
Diaz and his team had an extra week to get ready for this matchup, and they took that time to make sure they had the right game plan in place that puts the team in the best position to be successful against Clemson. The Blue Devils are looking to have a great week of practice and then execute the game plan on Saturday.
This will also be a game of two good head coaches. These coaches will know what to expect from each other, and they are going to be battling it out all game day long to see who gives their respective team the advantage.
One Key to Victory for Duke
For Duke, it is going to have to come on the defensive side in this one. The Blue Devils' defense has to get a takeaway and set up the offense in good field position.
Chip Alexander of The Herald Sun gave his key to victory for Duke against Clemson.
Pressuring the Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina is not Cade Klubnik, but the Tigers’ quarterback put up some impressive numbers in the loss to SMU on Oct. 18. The redshirt sophomore, in his first start for the Tigers, was 29-of-42 passing for 317 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Klubnik might return for the Duke game, which would add a different dimension to the game.
But if it’s Vizzina at QB, Duke will be facing a former five-star recruit out of Birmingham, Alabama, who stands tall in the pocket at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds — roughly the size of, say, Georgia Tech’s Haynes King. He’s not a dangerous runner like King, but he is capable.
Regardless of the Clemson quarterback, Klubnik or Vizzina, the Devils need to regenerate their pass rush and force hurried mistakes. Duke had six sacks in its win at California but none against the Yellow Jackets, and now ranks 33rd nationally in sacks per game. The Devils are fifth in the FBS in tackles for a loss per game. Of note: Clemson allowed four sacks in the loss to SMU.
