Manny Diaz Listed as 'Name to Watch' In Michigan Coaching Search

Less than a week after bringing home the program's first ACC Championship trophy, Manny Diaz's name is being floated in a brand new coaching search.

Duke finished 8-5 this season, underachieving overall but still securing a conference championship victory. Diaz signed a smaller recruiting class this year, totaling 14 signees in the early signing period and holding the 63rd-ranked class in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

The Blue Devils are beginning prep for the Sun Bowl , which will take place on Dec. 31 against Arizona State . However, like many programs in power conferences, Diaz is doing what he can to maintain his roster ahead of the Jan. 2 transfer portal opening, as well as keeping his coaching staff in place.

Yet, it's Diaz whose name is among those that might be poached from their current position for a new job opening in the Big Ten.

Manny Diaz Named a Candidate For Michigan Job by The Athletic

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

The college football world was stunned on Wednesday when Michigan fired coach Sherrone Moore after two seasons at the helm. The firing was for cause as the university released a statement following an investigation where the university gathered evidence that Moore "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Additionally, Moore was detained and alter arrested by police as a suspect in an alleged assault.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore cheers as he runs onto the field for warmup at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

The timing of the news throws a wrench into an already hectic portion of the college football calendar. The coaching carousel finally seemed to slow down, but this job will spin it again.

The Wolverines will play Texas in the Citrus Bowl, the same day Duke travels to El Paso, Texas, for the Sun Bowl. Michigan would probably like to have a long-term coach in place by then, but that could come in the form of Duke losing its own coach.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Diaz was listed as one of five coaches by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman as a "name to watch" in Michigan's coaching search. The other names mentioned are Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, Washington's Jedd Fisch, New Mexico's Jason Eck and Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi.

"Duke’s Manny Diaz might get some consideration after leading the Blue Devils to the ACC title in his second year on the job," Feldman wrote. "The 51-year-old Diaz had an impressive two-season run as Penn State’s defensive coordinator, getting a taste of the Big Ten. He might be a good fit at Michigan, having worked at several schools with lofty academic reputations."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

While Duke's defense struggled during the season with Diaz at the helm, he thrived as a defensive coordinator at Penn State in his lone Big Ten experience. The Nittany Lions were 21-5 in two seasons with Diaz and posted the nation's third-best defense in 2023, allowing 13.5 points per game.

