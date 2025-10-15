Two Players Making Massive Moves for Duke Football
The Duke Blue Devils have surprised a lot of people around the college football world by being at the top of the ACC at this point in the season.
They have been a good team over the last month, and they are looking to continue that this weekend. They have a great game and a tough game, but they are ready for it and are looking to come out of it at the top.
This Duke offense has been rolling during their winning streak, it is led by quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate. Those two have been the problem for opposing defenses. They cause problems all over the field, and they are leading this Duke team in the right direction on the field.
- "The football program recently celebrated two major national nods, as wide receiver was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and quarterback earned a spot on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 list," said Adam Rowe of 247sports.
Duke Has Special Weapons on Offense
Duke graduate receiver Cooper Barkate is one of 11 players newly added to the 2025 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, a distinction honoring the season's top FBS pass-catcher. In his debut season at Duke, Barkate leads the Blue Devils with 26 receptions for 475 yards and is tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches.
His impact extends beyond just volume, as he ranks second in the ACC and 13th nationally in receiving yards, and is tied for the national lead with four receiving scores in conference contests.
Barkate has been instrumental in Duke's strong start in league play. The Blue Devils are off to a 3-0 ACC mark, and their offense is averaging 42.7 points per conference game, the best among Power Four programs.
His contributions have helped Duke stand out nationally in explosive plays, as the team leads in plays of 20 or more yards (39) and sits second in plays of 30 or more yards (21). Selection to the Biletnikoff list is grounded in actual performance rather than potential, with additions made as the season unfolds.
That Barkate and Mensah have earned these honors in the same week reflects the resurgence of Duke's offense. Both players have been key pieces in the Blue Devils' 3-0 ACC start, and their individual excellence is helping push the team into the national conversation.
As the season continues, these watch lists and honors will evolve, but for now, Duke fans can celebrate having impact players at both skill positions receiving national acclaim.
